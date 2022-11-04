News24 Investigations honoured for giving Babita Deokaran 'a voice from beyond the grave' in Silenced series

News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks accepted a special award on behalf of the publication's investigative team on Thursday for their shocking exposés uncovering a multimillion-rand tender network first flagged by assassinated Gauteng whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

The National Press Club (NPC) presented Wicks with a merit award for News24's investigative series, titled 'Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered', which put dodgy payment patterns at the Gauteng health department under the microscope.

"It is humbling recognition of our work, which we hope will achieve some semblance of justice for Deokaran's family, most especially her daughter," said Wicks, who led the Silenced series.