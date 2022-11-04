News24 Investigations honoured for giving Babita Deokaran 'a voice from beyond the grave' in Silenced series

- The National Press Club lauded News24 for its Silenced series, which delved into Babita Deokaran's murder.
- The club presented the publication's investigative team with a merit award during an event on Thursday night.
- Senior investigative journalist Jeff Wicks, who led the exposé, dedicated the recognition to Deokaran's family.
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks accepted a special award on behalf of the publication's investigative team on Thursday for their shocking exposés uncovering a multimillion-rand tender network first flagged by assassinated Gauteng whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
The National Press Club (NPC) presented Wicks with a merit award for News24's investigative series, titled 'Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered', which put dodgy payment patterns at the Gauteng health department under the microscope.
"It is humbling recognition of our work, which we hope will achieve some semblance of justice for Deokaran's family, most especially her daughter," said Wicks, who led the Silenced series.
He and the rest of News24's investigations team spent months digging through a cache of emails and documents to uncover an alleged extraction network at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand.
The team found a complex web of entities geared toward squeezing money from the hospital's coffers, using companies, most of which exist only on paper. The entities were linked to thousands of "possibly fraudulent" transactions reported by Deokaran three weeks before she was killed in August last year.
SPECIAL PROJECT | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered
The series of Silenced exposés, which News24 first began publishing in July, shook the country and led to the suspension of Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi, pending the outcome of a departmental probe.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Hawks and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) subsequently launched their own investigations into Tembisa Hospital's R850-million spending spree.
At its relaunch event on Thursday night, the NPC also presented a merit award to the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism for their coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The club, which brings together various players in the media fraternity, applauded the News24 Investigations team for their commitment to ensuring justice for Deokaran.
READ | Sahpra probes dodgy procurement contracts at Tembisa Hospital worth R850m
NPC chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said: "Through a series of painstakingly researched articles, under the banner 'Silenced', [the] team has in fact proven that Deokaran, who blew the whistle on corruption at Tembisa Hospital, and was apparently killed for it, cannot be silenced."
Slabbert added:
Wicks' investigative journalism was also recognised at the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards last week.
Wicks and fellow colleague, Kyle Cowan, were acknowledged for their "tenacity, thoroughness and excellence in journalism" in a joint VJOY award for their dogged investigative reporting on News24.
In 2020, the pair won top honours at the Taco Kuiper Awards for Investigative Journalism for uncovering the events surrounding the murder of Charl Kinnear.
News24's fearless investigations unit has worked on a range of other exposés looking into various issues, including the Eskom crisis, the fall of the State Security Agency, the aftermath of the 2021 July Unrest, South Africa's failing SOEs, state capture, Covid-19 corruption, and the unfolding Phala Phala scandal.
READ | News24 team bags four wins in regional leg of Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards
All of these in-depth, special projects would not be possible without monetary support from our valued News24 subscribers, who enable our investigative reporters to dig deeper and tell a wide range of agenda-setting stories in the public interest.
"There are, unfortunately, more Babitas out there and a subscription to News24 will strengthen our ability to tell their stories with the same level of depth and compassion," said News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.
For access to News24's award-winning 'Silenced' series and other exclusive content, you can sign up to become a News24 subscriber or use our free 14-day trial to get a taste of our subscription offering.