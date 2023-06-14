News24 is SA's most trusted news brand for fifth year in a row - Oxford’s Reuters Institute

News24 has maintained its top spot as South Africa's most trusted news source, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

The Reuters survey showed that 83% of SA participants trusted News24's reporting.

This is much higher than South Africans' overall trust in media (57%).

News24 has retained its title as the most trusted news brand in South Africa for the fifth year in a row, according to Oxford University's Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

The institute released its annual Digital News Report, which measures trust in media, among other key indicators, across 46 countries. It surveyed more than 93 000 respondents worldwide.

SA's top 10 trusted news brands News24: 83% BBC News: 81% eNCA: 80% SABC News: 79% Sunday Times: 73% Mail & Guardian: 70% Regional or local newspaper: 70% TimesLive: 69% The Citizen: 68% EWN (Eyewitness News): 68%

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said he was "humbled and elated" by the achievement.

"This is undoubtedly the most important recognition in journalism today. Trust above all; if your readers don’t trust you, they will go elsewhere.

"I am immensely proud of the growing News24 newsroom for their dedication and commitment to the truth. We remain absolutely dedicated to the news and will continue to report, investigate, analyse and delight without fear or favour."

Basson said News24’s 80 000 paying subscribers were a sign of the reading public’s trust in its journalism.

"Because of the support of our subscribers, we have managed to grow our newsroom by 20% in the past three years, meaning we can take on high-risk investigations like the assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokaran and defend Karyn Maughan with the best lawyers in town against Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power," he said.

READ | News24's 'Silenced' series named finalist for global investigative journalism award

In the online news category, 70% of the survey participants read News24 on a weekly basis, while almost half accessed News24 at least three days a week. Only 7% of respondents didn't trust News24 - the lowest score of all the South African publications in the survey.

South Africa's trust score has dipped to 57%. However, it still remains high by international standards. Across all countries surveyed, only 40% of respondents said they trust most news most of the time.

Despite a general decline in news trust, the report found that reputable SA news sites maintained a robust, trusted relationship with their audiences. It also noted that subscriber numbers to paywalled and membership-based news sites appeared to be growing in the country.

The report also hailed the recent High Court ruling in News24's favour as "a victory for media freedom". Former president Jacob Zuma failed in his attempt to privately prosecute News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan and senior prosecutor Billy Downer.

READ | High court dismissal of Zuma's private prosecution a victory for media freedom

The report noted that some news outlets in South Africa had been contending with financial and other pressures.

"South Africa has a well-established culture of fearless journalism, but some elements have been compromised in recent years by a chase for ratings and, in some cases, perceptions of undue influence by powerful owners."

It also noted other worrying threats to media freedom, including legal intimidation and the harassment of journalists, both online and physically.

The harassment is disproportionately directed at women journalists.

"This bias is reflected in the decreasing number of women editors in South Africa, which has dropped precipitously from a global high of 60% in 2021 to a paltry 20% in 2023," the report found.