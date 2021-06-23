News24 most trusted South African news source for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, t he Reuters Institute found that News24 was South Africa's most trusted news brand.

The report said trust in the news has grown since 2020.

Trust in social media declined.

News24 is still the most trusted South African news source this year, alongside BBC News, a new report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has found.



According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, 83% of readers surveyed said they trusted News24. Altogether 73% of those surveyed said they used News24 weekly.

The survey is conducted annually, and this year the Reuters Institute surveyed 92 000 people in 46 media markets to understand how news is being consumed the world over.

Following News24 and BBC News as the most trusted news sources are broadcasters eNCA and SABC News, and the Sunday Times and Mail & Guardian.

The report notes that trust in news in South Africa is relatively high by international standards (52%), with particularly high scores for independent news brands. The year 2021 has seen growth in trust in news overall (up 4 percentage points from 2020).

By contrast, social media trust is at a low of 38%, despite 78% of respondents saying they get news from social media. WhatsApp and Facebook lead at 65% and 63% respectively as sources of news each week.

"Generally, the economic and trust pressures on media that the big platforms facilitate are mirrored by the political environment, with a range of interest groups invested in problematising the notion of truth, particularly with reference to investigative media," Chris Roper, deputy CEO of Code for Africa, writes in his summary of the report for South Africa.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says in an era of fake news and misinformation, this is the highest prize any publication can wish for.

"Being the most trusted local news brand in South Africa for the third year in a row is a great feat. News24 is going from strength to strength, consistently improving the quality of our journalism while we are building a sustainable subscription business. We are honoured and inspired."