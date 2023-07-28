News24 retains 'Best Publisher' title, bags Bookmark Awards for TikTok content and more

News24 took top honours at the IAB's annual Bookmark Awards, which celebrate excellence in online media.

The publication won the coveted award for best digital publisher for the seventh consecutive year.

It also scooped five awards in various categories, including email newsletters and social media strategy.

The Bookmark winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Thursday.

News24 has been named the best online publisher for the seventh consecutive year, scooping the coveted Black Pixel award and five more accolades at this year's IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards.

It won four silver awards and one bronze one at a ceremony in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Thursday night.

News24 took silver for its website in the publisher site category, which reinforced the platform's status as a leading trusted news source.

The newsroom's recently launched live audio streaming service, News24 On Air, also bagged a silver award in the publisher innovation category, alongside News24's annual Impact Report, a special project reviewing the year in news.

News24's engaging TikTok account, with a 170 000-strong following, won silver in the category for social media strategy, while the popular Good Morning, SA mailer, received by more than one million News24 readers, won bronze in the email newsletters section.

The awards, now in its 15th year, celebrate the most innovative digital brands in the media, advertising and marketing industry.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson credited his hard-working colleagues for the publication's winning streak.

"It's a great honour and privilege to be recognised by the Bookmark Awards as the best in publishing once again. Our team has worked incredibly hard over the past year to keep power to account, expose the truth and build a comprehensive subscription service to sustain quality journalism."

Audience engagement editor Kelly Anderson, whose unit scooped up three of the six awards, said the success of the engagement initiatives was a huge vote of confidence in the overall News24 brand.



"It affirms that we aren't just about creating excellent journalism, but going above and beyond to distribute and reinvent our work in engaging, creative ways. I'm especially thrilled to see the News24 TikTok get an award as it has been a newsroom-wide effort, with journalists from investigations, business, news, sport and entertainment all getting in on the action," Anderson added.

News24's subscribers have contributed immensely to the platform's award-winning content, funding the tools, tech and talented journalists behind the publication's diverse news offering.

If you would like to be a part of News24's subscription audience, click here.