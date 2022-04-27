37m ago

News24/My Only Story’s podcast wins gold at New York Festivals Radio Awards

My Only Story: Back to school, podcast co-produced by News 24 and the My Only Story NPC, has won top honours at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.
My Only Story: Back to school, podcast co-produced by News 24 and the My Only Story NPC, has won top honours at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

My Only Story: Back to school, a podcast co-produced by News 24 and the My Only Story NPC, with Johannesburg writer Deon Wiggett, has won top honours at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The series won gold in the Serialised Podcast category and bronze in the Narrative/Documentary category.

"We are immensely humbled while also struggling to contain our pride. The purposes of My Only Story, in descending order, are justice, activism and art. Being recognised for the latter is a career-defining moment for all of us. We’re so pleased in a hundred ways," said Wiggett

"That being said, there is plenty of justice still missing from the events reported in Season 2. We’ll be back soon with major developments from the Eastern Cape."

The New York Festivals Radio Awards honours radio content in all lengths and formats and across all platforms from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from around the globe.

The podcast was competing against the likes of Bloomberg, BBC and The Intercept.

"It's an incredible honour to be part of a project that has changed so many people's lives," said series producers, Alison Pope and News24's deputy multimedia editor, Nokuthula Manyathi. 

"We are delighted that our work has resonated with an audience worldwide. And what comes with it is that more people will be able to protect children in their community," they said. 

In 2020, the first season of My Only Story won bronze in the Serialised Podcast category.

Underage drinking, sex jokes and flirting

In a six-part live investigation, My Only Story: Back to School revealed a list of allegations of improper conduct against former St Andrew's College water polo coach David Mackenzie.

News24 and My Only Story NPC uncovered a consistent pattern of inappropriate behaviour by Mackenzie, with more than 80 000 WhatsApp messages sent by him to schoolboys.

The text exchanges revealed how he smoked and drank alcohol with pupils, hosted boys in his flat, and advised one to flirt with a teacher.

The headmaster of St Andrew’s College had since stepped down.

An independent review in January found St Andrew's College staff should have reported misconduct allegations against Mackenzie to the police, and the South African Council for Educators (SACE).

It also found that bullying was "deeply entrenched" at the school.

The investigation also uncovered another water polo coach facing allegations of inappropriate conduct, but this time at the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in the Eastern Cape.

At least five women, who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, spoke out about their uncomfortable experiences with Mark Evans.

The school put him on suspension and launched an investigation. He continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The podcast series was sound engineered by Sean Jefferies and additional reporting was by Sesona Ngqakamba.

LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE SERIES HERE:

