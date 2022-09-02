02 Sep

add bookmark

Penalising prejudice: Join News24’s expert panel examining SA’s contentious Hate Speech Bill

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
webinar
webinar

Almost 30 years since the end of South Africa’s apartheid regime, which separated people by the colour of their skin, lawmakers are still battling to find appropriate remedies to racism and other forms of prejudice that undermine our democracy.  

In an effort to fight pervasive intolerance and racial discrimination in the country, the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill was introduced in Parliament four years ago, in April 2018. 

READ | Court finds 'Kill the Boer' lyrics are not hate speech, AfriForum to appeal ruling

The bill is before Parliament for public hearings, with several experts and organisations having their say as part of oral submissions. 

Some pundits have labelled the bill unconstitutional in its current form, while others have argued that there are already sufficient existing laws to deal with hate. 

READ | Anton Harber:  Hate Speech Bill - Sharp scalpel needed to deal with hate speech not a blunt chainsaw

The draft legislation threatens jail sentences for those who utter or spread hate speech – the definition of which has been vigorously debated civil society groups.  

Will the bill help prevent racism, or will it make martyrs of the racists? Do we need this to fight the scourge of racism in our society, or is it draconian, turning people into criminals for what they say? 

READ | Ben Winks | The Hate Crimes Bill – too much too late

On 6 September at 12:00 News24 in conjunction with the Campaign for the Freedom of Expression will host a panel discussion to tackle these important questions and ask: What is the right punishment for racism? 

The webinar will be facilitated by broadcaster and author Iman Rapetti.

Rapetti will be joined by Johannesburg-based attorney, Buang Jones, Advocate at the Johannesburg Bar, Mark Oppenheimer, Prof Christi van der Westhuizen, the co-editor of the Routledge International Handbook of Critical Studies in Whiteness and a researcher at Nelson Mandela University and Mbhazima Shilowa, former premier of Gauteng and former general secretary of Cosatu.

Earmark the link below and join us on 6 September at 12:00 for this important discussion. 

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
legislationracismhate speech
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 4871 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 415 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.05
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,712.41
+0.1%
Silver
18.33
+0.9%
Palladium
2,039.00
+0.1%
Platinum
851.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
95.74
+2.8%
Top 40
61,042
+0.3%
All Share
67,654
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,635
-0.2%
Industrial 25
82,906
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,332
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo