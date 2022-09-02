Penalising prejudice: Join News24’s expert panel examining SA’s contentious Hate Speech Bill

In an effort to fight pervasive intolerance and racial discrimination in the country, the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill was introduced in Parliament four years ago, in April 2018.

The bill is before Parliament for public hearings, with several experts and organisations having their say as part of oral submissions.

Some pundits have labelled the bill unconstitutional in its current form, while others have argued that there are already sufficient existing laws to deal with hate.

