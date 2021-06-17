Qaanitah Hunter on boogeyman Ace, social media and how the Zuma presidency changed political journalism

News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter says the media landscape has changed dramatically in the last 10 years.

She says online harassment of journalists is affecting media freedom.

Because South Africa's democracy is young, journalists don't have the advantage of years of media freedom traditions to back them up against politicians who attack them in inappropriate ways.

Qaanitah Hunter picks up the phone at exactly 11:30, our agreed time. She only has 30 minutes to talk before President Cyril Ramaphosa starts addressing the National Council of Provinces in Parliament and she is still coordinating her team on the morning's stories.



As News24's political editor, she lives and breathes the 24-hour news cycle. The news never stops, and neither, it seems, do politicians.

At only 27 years old, Hunter is already a veteran of her trade, with a decade's experience in journalism. Her career developed in concurrence with, and was in many ways shaped by, two major developments during this time: the Jacob Zuma presidency and the rise of social media.

"I don't think that we realise how much the world has changed," Hunter says. "We have a former president involved in what has been described as an organised crime syndicate. We didn't think we'd ever see anything like that – the brazen capture of law enforcement.

"The reality is that the years of state capture and the subsequent harassment of journalists have changed the way journalism interacts with politics forever."

Hunter started her career at age 17, having completed matric earlier than most at a private home school. While waiting for her results, she got on a bus from her hometown of Durban to Johannesburg, where she begged a community radio station to let her work for them – for free.

She remembers vividly reading the news for Channel Islam from 07:00 to 12:00 and afterwards getting on public transport to cover some political event in her free time, learning from other journalists as she went along. Being multi-skilled and able to easily adjust are traits she prides herself on. She has actively worked on it her whole career.

She says:

I always say to aspirant journalists, you'll suck at something until you don't suck anymore. There's no model for how your career should be. If you have the passion and enthusiasm to keep at it, you can learn along the way.

As a child she read a lot, which instilled in her a passion for the news. She knew from early on she wanted to be a political journalist.

"We didn't have a TV growing up, and on Sundays we used to get the Sunday Times and Sunday Tribune, divide it among ourselves and spend the whole day reading. I used to start with the property section. The library was our only form of entertainment. And we'd listen to radio and political discussions on the radio."

She remembers being very young and obsessively reading about the early parts of the Schabir Shaik trial. When former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled as ANC president in 2008, she was fascinated and spent hours researching it. She was only 14 years old.

When she finally joined the Mail & Guardian in 2014, her career in political journalism started in earnest.

Since then, she has raked in the awards, including the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award in 2016 and 2017 both regionally and nationally. She was also the runner-up in the Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Journalism in 2016. Her political analysis and commentary on current affairs and politics have featured prominently on many platforms, including the SABC, eNCA and Talk Radio 702.

In 2019, in a career highlight, she published Balance of Power: Ramaphosa and the future of South Africa (NB Publishers), the fruit of her work while following the now president closely on the campaign trail for the ANC presidency.

Despite the accolades, Hunter has also experienced the dark side of being a journalist in the time of social media, where online harassment, often by the subjects of her reporting, are the order of the day.

Most recently she was singled out by ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini, who took to Twitter to target Hunter following an article she had written about an ANCWL meeting. In her tweets, Dlamini accused Hunter of being a "queen of patriarchy" who is negatively impacting the feminist struggle in the country because she is on the payroll of a "Master".

This not being the first time Hunter has been targetted, she has become an outspoken advocate for mental health in journalism. In 2019, she was awarded the prestigious Nat Nakasa Award for courageous journalism and integrity in recognition for her work in highlighting mental illness in journalism.

Apart from the need to create better working conditions for journalists, she feels strongly that mental health is a media freedom issue and, if not taken seriously, it will ultimately affect the media's ability to report freely and fairly on the news.

Hunter says:

Before, you'd have harassment in the form of a reader's letter, or someone calling the editor to complain. Now you have a situation where your harassers are in your lounge or bedroom, on your phone, and there's no buffer. There have been the obvious examples like the Bell Pottinger bot campaign during the Zuma presidency, but this sort of thing has a profound impact on how you do your work.

To wit, she adds that because South Africa's democracy is still young, journalists don't have the advantage of years of media freedom traditions to back them up, which gives politicians a licence to attack journalists in inappropriate ways. This has led to a lot of tension between the two groupings.

With regards to the current political landscape, Hunter believes there is reason to be hopeful. Asked about why South Africans are hell-bent on seeing suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule behind bars, she says: "I think it's not so much an obsession with Ace Magashule, as an obsession with the hope that South Africa, and as a result the ANC, could self-reform. It manifested in the Ramaphoria we saw after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected. People believed South Africa had reached rock bottom. So there has to be a way up.

"Ace is the boogeyman and if he goes, we have a chance as South Africa."

