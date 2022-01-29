2h ago

Rampahosa's paralysis, SA's failing state and Tich Nhat Hanh - five of this week's popular columns

accreditation
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his media team of lying about their meeting on her attacks on the Constitution.
Between the firing of St Andrew's headmaster for his inaction, the Lindiwe Sisulu saga and Cyril Ramaphosa's apparent lack of action and whether we are edging closer to a failed state, there was a lot for our columnists to focus on as we prepare to say goodbye to what has been a very busy news cycle in January. Here are the five most popular news and analysis pieces published on News24's opinion pages this week.

Deon Wigget: Firing of St Andrew's College headmaster a warning bell for other principals

A review of the conduct of St Andrew's College headmaster Alan Thompon, which found that principals can be fired if they ignore reports of inappropriate behaviour and sexual grooming, should ring a warning bell for other schools dealing with similar allegations, writes Deon Wiggett. 

Read the full column here. 

Adriaan Basson: Analysis paralysis - Why hasn't Ramaphosa fired Sisulu?

President Ramaphosa should drop his 'mysterious' long game for once and do the right thing: fire Lindiwe Sisulu already, writes Adriaan Basson.

Read the full column here.

Melanie Verwoerd: Thich Nhat Hanh, Julius Malema and dreams of vetkoek

We have to see the individual faces and feel the suffering of the "others", writes Melanie Verwoerd. Instead of seeing them as a burden or threat, we need to stop and stretch out a hand.

Read the full column here.

Qaanitah Hunter: Forget who Ramaphosa's up against at ANC conference. Its about his running mate

While everyone's attention is focused on who Cyril Ramaphosa's opponent will be at the elective conference later this year following the Limpopo endorsement, Qaanitah Hunter argues that the focus should really be on who Ramaphosa's running mate will be.

Read the full column here.

Pieter du Toit: A view from abroad - SA is missing the boat, the point and on the road to nowhere

South Africa is facing crises on multiple fronts, but it doesn't seem as if the government understands the urgency of the most pressing ones. A newly arrived diplomat gave Pieter du Toit insight into how the country is viewed abroad.

Read the full column here.

Read more on:
adriaan bassonqaanitah hunterpieter du toitmelanie verwoerddeon wiggett
