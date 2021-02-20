Read the Nkandla tea leaves, sit down with Cheslin and Layla Kolbe: 10 articles to listen to

Not all news stories are created equal. Some are longer and better appreciated when listened to. Why not make the most of your time and listen to these articles on your next drive to the store? (Pro tip: Bookmark articles you want to listen to so you can find them again easily later.)
ANALYSIS | Enemy of the people: Zuma is the exemplar of kleptocracy, dishonesty and corruption
Jacob Zuma has been a blight on this country’s progress, a pockmark on its history and has become the prime exemplar of South African kleptocracy, dishonesty and corruption, writes Pieter du Toit.
Duration: 06:26
Power, putsches and popularity: The backstory to Ramaphosa's pandemic presidency
A campaign to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in the ANC is underway even though his rise to power in the party was due to his leadership image and ratings that he would deliver victory in the 2019 government elections, says political analyst Susan Booysen.
Duration: 08:13
FACT CHECK | Jacob Zuma’s attacks on Raymond Zondo, the capture commission and the judiciary
Former president Jacob Zuma launched a blistering attack on Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture and the judiciary on Monday after Zondo castigated Zuma for failing to appear at the commission. Zuma made a series of sweeping statements and grievous accusations without providing evidence. In this article, Karyn Maughan goes through Zuma's claims one by one and fact checks each.
Duration: 55:16
Raw sewage and no water: How citizens of 2 North West towns took charge of services
South Africans from all walks of life are growing increasingly frustrated by municipalities' poor service delivery. But the High Court granted the citizens of two small towns in the North West permission to take charge of their water and sewerage works. And now, things seem to work, reports James de Villiers.
Duration: 15:12
Sometimes Sol Rachilo gets lonely. But his ‘pen still navigates with ease’
Now 90 years old, Sol Rachilo has been many things for South Africa’s contemporary cultural course. For the last sixty-something years, Rachilo has worked either as an actor, playwright, poet or journalist, and always as a cultural activist. For this, the artist has received awards, access into elite spaces and nostalgic immortality. But more than accolades, his work has earned Rachilo a stream of unfulfilled commemorations, deferred promises and erasures.
Duration: 18:07
From ringside seats in Sun City to centre stage as an international wrestler: Meet SA-born Angélico
Wearing his signature green and gold, South African-born professional wrestler Angélico (Adam Bridle) brings a distinctive flare every time he makes his way to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) ring. Channel24 caught up with the Adam, who stays in Jacksonville Florida, about his booming career at AEW and his favourite childhood memories growing up in Drumblade, such as climbing trees and running barefoot.
Duration: 05:56
Of Friends, enemies and frenemies: What can we read in the Nkandla tea leaves?
Whatever the legacy of the “Nkandla Tea Party” it reveals immediately the nature and character of the society in which this kind of optics and politics is allowed to thrive, opines political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.
Duration: 16:15
How Pumas star Willie Engelbrecht channelled spirit of late father to revive career
Pumas star Willie Engelbrecht provided one of last season's most poignant moments when his performance against the Bulls - hours after his father's death - had his coach in tears. Sport24's Heinz Schenk reports.
Duration: 06:42
This is why Frida Kahlo’s love letters to her secret lover sold for over R2 million
Coming up to more than 100 pages, Frida Kahlo's correspondence with her secret lover comprised photographs, drawings, ribbons from her hair, beads from her jewellery, pressed flowers, practice details and intimate confessions. The artist writes of an unknown pregnancy, her marriage to Diego Rivera and her artwork.
Duration: 05:04
Cheslin and Layla Kolbe on life in France, their new baby girl and how they keep in touch with their SA roots
Cheslin Kolbe may be better known as a lightning-fast winger who’ll go down in the annals of history for scoring a try that helped South Africa win the 2019 Rugby World Cup – but here at home, it’s all about the kids.
Duration: 07:17
