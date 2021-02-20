Read the Nkandla tea leaves, sit down with Cheslin and Layla Kolbe: 10 articles to listen to

Not all news stories are created equal. Some are longer and better appreciated when listened to. Why not make the most of your time and listen to these articles on your next drive to the store? (Pro tip: Bookmark articles you want to listen to so you can find them again easily later.)

Jacob Zuma has been a blight on this country’s progress, a pockmark on its history and has become the prime exemplar of South African kleptocracy, dishonesty and corruption, writes Pieter du Toit.

Duration: 06:26

A campaign to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in the ANC is underway even though his rise to power in the party was due to his leadership image and ratings that he would deliver victory in the 2019 government elections, says political analyst Susan Booysen.

Duration: 08:13