SONA 2021: What do you want Ramaphosa to prioritise? Tell us what you think

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) tonight at 19:00 under extraordinary circumstances.

It will be a unique SONA in many ways, not least of all due to the fact that the president is managing a set of priorities unlike anything the country has faced before.

Opposition parties have stated what they expect to hear in the address, which includes meaningful plans to tackle Covid-19.

What do you think should enjoy top priority in Ramaphosa's address tonight? Is it the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, or economic recovery, or something else altogether?

We want to know what you, our readers think. Tell us what you want to hear from the president tonight in the comments below.

