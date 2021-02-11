3h ago

add bookmark

SONA 2021: What do you want Ramaphosa to prioritise? Tell us what you think

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza at SONA on 13 February. (Edrea du Toit, Rapport)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza at SONA on 13 February. (Edrea du Toit, Rapport)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) tonight at 19:00 under extraordinary circumstances. 

It will be a unique SONA in many ways, not least of all due to the fact that the president is managing a set of priorities unlike anything the country has faced before.

Opposition parties have stated what they expect to hear in the address, which includes meaningful plans to tackle Covid-19. 

What do you think should enjoy top priority in Ramaphosa's address tonight? Is it the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, or economic recovery, or something else altogether? 

We want to know what you, our readers think. Tell us what you want to hear from the president tonight in the comments below.

To be able to read and post comments, you have to be a News24 subscriber. To become a subscriber, click here. To learn more about News24's subscription service, read here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SONA 2021: Opposition parties outline what they expect from Ramaphosa's address
What does Ramaphosa need to address during SONA? We ask 3 analysts
SONA 2021: Designated spots for protesting set up near Parliament
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 568 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 726 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
17.82
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.23)
Gold
1842.75
(+0.04)
Silver
27.18
(+0.66)
Platinum
1257.00
(+2.13)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2344.00
(-0.23)
All Share
66085.50
(-0.10)
Top 40
60578.15
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12458.12
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
88270.09
(-0.36)
Resource 10
64467.35
(+0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo