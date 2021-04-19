54m ago

TAKE PART | Ramaphosa at the Zondo commission: We want your questions

Vanessa Banton
0:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Zondo Commission next week. We would like to hear from our readers what questions you think he needs to answer when he appears at the state capture inquiry. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the Zondo commission next week to testify as President of the ANC. He will testify in his capacity as President of the country next month. 

Last month state capture inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, announced that Ramaphosa would spend four days testifying before him. 

Zondo had said that on 22 and 23 April, Ramaphosa will testify on behalf of the ANC. On 28 and 29 April, “... he will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country", Zondo said.

That was later amended after Ramaphosa was invited to a climate summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden. Ramaphosa will now testify on 28 and 29 April and on the 13 and 14 May. 

READ | Zondo commission wants Zuma jailed for failing to appear

News24’s Friday Briefing plans to publish 100 burning questions Ramaphosa must answer on behalf of himself and the ANC. And we want your questions.

Ramaphosa was elected ANC Deputy-President in 2012 – the year after that, the Gupta family commandeered Waterkloof Air Force Base to enable their wedding guests to land unhindered and with the assistance of the South African State. By then the state capture project was in full swing. By 2014 and 2015, the influence of the family was well known and widely reported.

READ | Mogoeng asks Zuma to provide 'appropriate sanction' if he's found guilty of contempt

What did Ramaphosa know, and when did he know it?

As chairperson of the ANC’s deployment committee, did he willfully take part in ensuring that the management and boards of the country’s biggest state companies were packed with Gupta aligned individuals?

Was he aware of what was happening at Eskom, SAA, Prasa, and Transnet?

Did he condone then President Jacob Zuma’s plans to strike a deal with Russian nuclear company Rosatom?

What did he do to prevent the enormous losses suffered by the taxpayer?

Comment underneath this story, or send your questions to opinions@news24.com. Preference will be given to well-argued and articulated questions.

Read more on:
ancraymond zondocyril ramaphosastate capture inquiry
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
