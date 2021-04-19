TAKE PART | Ramaphosa at the Zondo commission: We want your questions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Zondo Commission next week. We would like to hear from our readers what questions you think he needs to answer when he appears at the state capture inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the Zondo commission next week to testify as President of the ANC. He will testify in his capacity as President of the country next month.

Last month state capture inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, announced that Ramaphosa would spend four days testifying before him.

Zondo had said that on 22 and 23 April, Ramaphosa will testify on behalf of the ANC. On 28 and 29 April, “... he will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country", Zondo said.

That was later amended after Ramaphosa was invited to a climate summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden. Ramaphosa will now testify on 28 and 29 April and on the 13 and 14 May.

News24’s Friday Briefing plans to publish 100 burning questions Ramaphosa must answer on behalf of himself and the ANC. And we want your questions.