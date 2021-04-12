TAKE PART | Ramaphosa at the Zondo commission: What questions should the president answer?

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo commission next week. We would like to hear from our readers what questions you think he needs to answer to when he appears at the state capture inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the Zondo commission next week.



State capture inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, announced last month that Ramaphosa would spend four days testifying before him.

Zondo said that on 22 and 23 April, Ramaphosa will testify on behalf of the ANC. On 28 and 29 April, “... he will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country", Zondo said.

News24’s Friday Briefing will on Friday publish 100 burning questions Ramaphosa must answer on behalf of himself and the ANC. And we want your questions.



He was elected ANC Deputy-President in 2012 – the year after that, the Gupta family commandeered Waterkloof Air Force Base to enable their wedding guests to land unhindered and with the assistance of the South African state. By then the state capture project was in full swing. By 2014 and 2015, the influence of the family was well known and widely reported.

What did Ramaphosa know, and when did he know it?

As chairperson of the ANC’s deployment committee, did he willfully take part in ensuring that the management and boards of the country’s biggest state companies were packed with Gupta aligned individuals?

Was he aware of what was happening at Eskom, SAA, Prasa, and Transnet?

Did he condone then President Jacob Zuma’s plans to strike a deal with Russian nuclear company Rosatom?

What did he do to prevent the enormous losses suffered by the taxpayer?

Comment underneath this story, or send your questions to opinions@news24.com. Preference will be given to well-argued and articulated questions.