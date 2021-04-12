19m ago

add bookmark

TAKE PART | Ramaphosa at the Zondo commission: What questions should the president answer?

Vanessa Banton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Rampahosa.
President Cyril Rampahosa.
Adrian de Kock

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo commission next week. We would like to hear from our readers what questions you think he needs to answer to when he appears at the state capture inquiry. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the Zondo commission next week.

State capture inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, announced last month that Ramaphosa would spend four days testifying before him. 

Zondo said that on 22 and 23 April, Ramaphosa will testify on behalf of the ANC. On 28 and 29 April, “... he will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country", Zondo said.

READ | Zondo commission wants Zuma jailed for failing to appear

News24’s Friday Briefing will on Friday publish 100 burning questions Ramaphosa must answer on behalf of himself and the ANC. And we want your questions.

He was elected ANC Deputy-President in 2012 – the year after that, the Gupta family commandeered Waterkloof Air Force Base to enable their wedding guests to land unhindered and with the assistance of the South African state. By then the state capture project was in full swing. By 2014 and 2015, the influence of the family was well known and widely reported.

READ | Mogoeng asks Zuma to provide 'appropriate sanction' if he's found guilty of contempt

What did Ramaphosa know, and when did he know it?

As chairperson of the ANC’s deployment committee, did he willfully take part in ensuring that the management and boards of the country’s biggest state companies were packed with Gupta aligned individuals?

Was he aware of what was happening at Eskom, SAA, Prasa, and Transnet?

Did he condone then President Jacob Zuma’s plans to strike a deal with Russian nuclear company Rosatom?

What did he do to prevent the enormous losses suffered by the taxpayer?

Comment underneath this story, or send your questions to opinions@news24.com. Preference will be given to well-argued and articulated questions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosastate capture inquiry
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6910 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2023 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.57
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.07
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,741.87
(-0.1)
Silver
25.16
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,187.25
(-1.4)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,632.65
(-0.4)
All Share
66,809
(-0.6)
Top 40
61,076
(-0.6)
Financial 15
12,150
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,984
(-0.6)
Resource 10
67,981
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo