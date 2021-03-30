The Editors' Table | When will you get the vaccine?

30m ago

In this subscriber-exclusive event, readers will have the opportunity to be part of a discussion on how News24's journalists go about making sense of the Covid-19.
South Africa plans to administer Covid-19 vaccines to up to 200 000 people per day beginning around May, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. The plan is based on the expected arrival of the first batch of 2.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses at the end of April.

But government has already conceded that delivery of the vaccine to the aimed 67% of the population would be delayed. Revelations from insiders come as the reality of delays in vaccine procurement see the country's rollout pushed back by more than a month. Insiders say this is because of a failure by the government to timeously meet a key contract clause in its agreement with J&J.

With a third wave on the horizon, when can South Africans realistically expect to receive the vaccine? News24 subscribers are invited to an editor's meeting with the team who have been reporting in-depth on Covid-19 and government's vaccine rollout plan.

In this subscriber-exclusive event, readers will have the opportunity to be part of an editorial discussion on how News24's journalists go about making sense of the Covid-19 data, what their views are on when South Africans can expect to be vaccinated and more.

Assistant editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit will be in conversation with News24's dedicated Covid-19 reporting team made up of Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim and Tebogo Monama.

Join us on Wednesday at 19:00 for the exclusive subscriber event.

Register here to book your place.

