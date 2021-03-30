The Editors' Table | When will you get the vaccine?

South Africa plans to administer Covid-19 vaccines to up to 200 000 people per day beginning around May, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. The plan is based on the expected arrival of the first batch of 2.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses at the end of April.

But government has already conceded that delivery of the vaccine to the aimed 67% of the population would be delayed. Revelations from insiders come as the reality of delays in vaccine procurement see the country's rollout pushed back by more than a month. Insiders say this is because of a failure by the government to timeously meet a key contract clause in its agreement with J&J.

