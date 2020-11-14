The spy in Charl Kinnear's pocket, Deon Wiggett on spotting sex predators: 7 articles to listen to

Not all news stories are created equal. Some are longer and are better appreciated when listened to. Why not make the most of your time and listen to these articles on your next drive to the store? (Pro tip: Bookmark articles you want to listen to so you can come back to them later.)

Killing Kinnear – the spy in your pocket, and how it was used to track slain anti-gang unit cop

Slain anti-gang unit cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear’s cellphone quietly betrayed his location to those who surveilled him for at least five months before he was shot dead outside his Cape Town home. Listen to the full story.

Duration: 10:12

PROFILE | Deon Wiggett: 'A child in SA much more likely to be raped than get coronavirus'

A year ago, former advertising executive Deon Wiggett captivated South Africa as he, in real time, documented his investigation into the man he says raped him 20 years ago. Wiggett spoke to News24 about why people should know the signs of sexual grooming; why he made the podcast in the first place - and how he was able to move on after his sexual assault.

Duration: 16:58

Behind Queen Elizabeth's regal facade - filmmaker Tom Jennings reveals the heartbreaking truth

Channel24's Royal Editor, Bashiera Parker, sat down with Emmy and Peabody Award-Winning filmmaker Tom Jennings to discuss his new documentary, Being the Queen, and breaks down how Queen Elizabeth's managed to "Keep Calm and Carry On" throughout her nearly 70-year reign. He talks of her resilience and strength during the worst of times, including Diana's tragic death, and comments on her decision when it came to Harry and Meghan leaving the royal firm: "She plays it very close to the vest, as they say..."

Duration: 08:30

ANALYSIS | Brackenfell incident: Where is our country's leadership?

The Brackenfell incident on Monday showed a lack of leadership and that our deepest collective mindsets remain heavily influenced by social hierarchies and past prejudice, writes Fanie du Toit, a senior fellow at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Duration: 09:21

How isiZulu radio dramas subverted apartheid’s grand design

During the 1950s cable radio, very popular in the hostels and in the townships of the Witwatersrand, was the main means of transmission for early programmes. Radio dramas were part of a bouquet offered to South Africa’s population through a radio service that was designed for very different purposes. Instead of enforcing the apartheid agenda, they subverted it and delivered riveting drama that from its first moments produced culturally rich and intriguing reflections of black life.

Duration: 08:47

'Yes, I lost weight, don't be weird about it'

News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter writes about the public reaction to her dramatic weight loss and how she was suddenly found to be more "valuable", now that she looked the part.

Duration: 05:00

Uncomfortable conversations with a black man

In 'Uncomfortable conversations with a black man', Emmanuel Acho takes on all the questions, large and small, insensitive and taboo, many white people are afraid to ask – which everyone needs the answers to, now more than ever. As he did with his video series, Acho explains the vital core of fraught concepts such as white privilege, cultural appropriation, and “reverse racism.” Listen to an extract from his book.

Duration: 09:08