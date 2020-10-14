2h ago

Top comments: Ramaphosa's recovery plan, farm murders and Magashule's 'brush' with the Hawks

Thousands of people gather in Senekal against farm murders where the killers of 21 year old farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in court.
Thousands of people gather in Senekal against farm murders where the killers of 21 year old farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in court.
Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The president's economic recovery plan for South Africa, the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's 'brush' with the Hawks are the topics that had you talking the past week.

"You are neglecting one important point, Mr. President. You are allowing black political leaders to make public threats against white people, and to exhort their followers to 'attack' whites. This is happening on your watch, while you stand by and do nothing. Your words sound reasonable and will help to quell fires, but unless it is followed up with actions, it is ultimately meaningless." – rynosauerman on Cyril Ramaphosa | Brendin Horner murder: Whether you are black or white, crime is a collective problem

"The ANC are like a dog with its bone when it comes to nuclear. Even if we started building now, it would take 10 years to get any electricity. And they want it by 2024? No nuclear plant has ever been completed on time and within budget. And if we did it with Russia (Rosatom) we'd be opening a path to the most horrendous corruption." – Dougalan on Here's Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan for South Africa

"Man is not, by nature, deserving of all that he wants. When we think that we are automatically entitled to something, that is when we start walking all over others to get it." – Jaws on Ace Magashule warns the Hawks to step back

"All farmers should be protected otherwise you and I will be sitting at the breakfast table with an empty plate. Stop making this about colour, it’s about food security and the economy." – imrxsqxrca on Black farmers refuse to pay bribes, kicked off state-owned farms

"Ngubane wants to know why it took so long? Is he implying they were ignorant to all these matters all these years? He is correct in saying the local people are suffering. Because of them yes! People worked at aQuelle for 15+ years, walked out there with nothing to show for it. Not a thank you, not a retirment fund, nothing...." – devoquality on WATCH | Inside KwaZulu-Natal govt's tour of controversial KwaSizabantu mission

Comment of the week 

"The truth of the matter is that the whole issue of farm murders is part of a dangerous combination of poor service delivery, poverty and high rates of crime. Politicising it is incorrect and sends a wrong message to the criminals and is counter productive to nation building. We must just stand together and condemn all murders in South Africa. If we put things into perspective... which murders are being prioritised? None! Think of Nyanga, Kwamashu, Cape Flats and many other rural areas. Let's unite."
News24 user SAKangaroo

Where to comment now

Malema adamant EFF will be at Senekal court on Friday when Brendin Horner suspects appear again

The EFF says it will be at the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday when the case against two suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner is expected to be heard.

Is it just me or are things feeling particularly difficult at the moment?

Sometimes you have to take a step back when things are feeling too much, writes Melanie Verwoerd.

