2h ago

add bookmark

Uninterrupted disruption: This is what we've dug up on Eskom's latest power pressures

accreditation
Qama Qukula
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

It seems like there's no end in sight for South Africa's ongoing blackouts, with Eskom management warning that load shedding will continue over the next few weeks. 

Frustrated residents have been suffering through rotational power cuts caused by persistent generation capacity shortages and recent strike action, which plunged the country to Stage 6 at the start of July. 

At a press briefing on Monday, Eskom management revealed that South Africa had experienced 73 days of load shedding since the beginning of the year – almost a third of which took place over the last few weeks. 

This year could soon surpass 2021 as worst year of load shedding ever, if nothing is done to address the shortfall in electricity supply. 

News24 has extensively covered Eskom's energy crisis, reporting on the latest daily developments, and sharing top opinions and in-depth analysis.  

When did the latest power cuts start? 

Households and businesses across the country have been battered by the latest round of load shedding, which started on Monday, 20 June 2022.  

Load shedding has fluctuated between Stages 2 to 6 for the past three weeks, with the schedule typically intensifying during the evening peak period.  

This week, Stage 4 load shedding is expected to be in place from 05:00 to midnight every day until Thursday. 

What's behind the ongoing power cuts?  

When load shedding made a comeback late last month, Eskom blamed the energy shortage on unit breakdowns, planned maintenance and increased winter demand. 

Shortly thereafter, deadlocked wage negotiations and an unprotected strike sent the country into a Stage 6 spiral, a level of electricity rationing that South Africans had only ever experienced once before - in December 2019.  

READ | Load shedding to continue into next week as Eskom battles to recover after strike 

When will the current load shedding period be over? 

Despite coming down from Stage 6, it could still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.  

Plagued by ongoing unit breakdowns and unplanned repairs, Eskom says it could take at least 10 days before power cuts are suspended, in the best-case scenario. 

READ | Ralph Mathekga: SA's electricity grid is collapsing - and we urgently need a plan to fix it 

What is being done to resolve the situation? 

South Africa has been dealing with load shedding since 2008 and energy experts have blasted the government for being asleep at the switch all these years. 

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that new measures would be announced in the coming days to help boost the country's power supply.  

Researchers have previously pleaded with the government to fast-track crucial interventions that could help put an end to the power cuts. 

Meanwhile, there have been calls for ANC deployees to be held accountable for the Eskom crisis, putting both Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe in the firing line over the crippling power cuts. 

READ | Carol Paton | Who is to blame for load shedding: what Mantashe, Gordhan and others didn't do 

How can you get through this?  

Eskom urges the public to keep using electricity sparingly as the power system faces deep uncertainty and delays.

Some businesses have been forced to close down because of load shedding and many others are finding unique ways to survive.  

Those who can afford to move off the grid have been weighing up their options, while the rest of the country relies on practical tips to weather the prolonged power disruptions.  

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa | After years of electricity shortages, South Africans are right to be angry 

If you're a News24 subscriber, don't miss News24's expert discussion delving into the Eskom crisis on Wednesday, 13 July at 12:00.

Click here to sign up for the special webinar focusing on Eskom, load shedding and the state of the national grid.

From politics to procurement, here are a few more Eskom-related articles to make sure you're all caught up:



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
25% - 300 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
59% - 719 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
16% - 194 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,728.43
-0.3%
Silver
18.89
-1.2%
Palladium
2,116.50
-2.4%
Platinum
853.00
-2.4%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,981
-0.1%
All Share
67,145
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,319
-2.0%
Industrial 25
83,136
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,837
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo