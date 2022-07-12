Uninterrupted disruption: This is what we've dug up on Eskom's latest power pressures

It seems like there's no end in sight for South Africa's ongoing blackouts, with Eskom management warning that load shedding will continue over the next few weeks.
Frustrated residents have been suffering through rotational power cuts caused by persistent generation capacity shortages and recent strike action, which plunged the country to Stage 6 at the start of July.
At a press briefing on Monday, Eskom management revealed that South Africa had experienced 73 days of load shedding since the beginning of the year – almost a third of which took place over the last few weeks.
This year could soon surpass 2021 as worst year of load shedding ever, if nothing is done to address the shortfall in electricity supply.
News24 has extensively covered Eskom's energy crisis, reporting on the latest daily developments, and sharing top opinions and in-depth analysis.
When did the latest power cuts start?
Households and businesses across the country have been battered by the latest round of load shedding, which started on Monday, 20 June 2022.
Load shedding has fluctuated between Stages 2 to 6 for the past three weeks, with the schedule typically intensifying during the evening peak period.
This week, Stage 4 load shedding is expected to be in place from 05:00 to midnight every day until Thursday.
What's behind the ongoing power cuts?
When load shedding made a comeback late last month, Eskom blamed the energy shortage on unit breakdowns, planned maintenance and increased winter demand.
Shortly thereafter, deadlocked wage negotiations and an unprotected strike sent the country into a Stage 6 spiral, a level of electricity rationing that South Africans had only ever experienced once before - in December 2019.
READ | Load shedding to continue into next week as Eskom battles to recover after strike
When will the current load shedding period be over?
Despite coming down from Stage 6, it could still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.
Plagued by ongoing unit breakdowns and unplanned repairs, Eskom says it could take at least 10 days before power cuts are suspended, in the best-case scenario.
READ | Ralph Mathekga: SA's electricity grid is collapsing - and we urgently need a plan to fix it
What is being done to resolve the situation?
South Africa has been dealing with load shedding since 2008 and energy experts have blasted the government for being asleep at the switch all these years.
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that new measures would be announced in the coming days to help boost the country's power supply.
Researchers have previously pleaded with the government to fast-track crucial interventions that could help put an end to the power cuts.
Meanwhile, there have been calls for ANC deployees to be held accountable for the Eskom crisis, putting both Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe in the firing line over the crippling power cuts.
READ | Carol Paton | Who is to blame for load shedding: what Mantashe, Gordhan and others didn't do
How can you get through this?
Eskom urges the public to keep using electricity sparingly as the power system faces deep uncertainty and delays.
Some businesses have been forced to close down because of load shedding and many others are finding unique ways to survive.
Those who can afford to move off the grid have been weighing up their options, while the rest of the country relies on practical tips to weather the prolonged power disruptions.
READ | Cyril Ramaphosa | After years of electricity shortages, South Africans are right to be angry
If you're a News24 subscriber, don't miss News24's expert discussion delving into the Eskom crisis on Wednesday, 13 July at 12:00.
Click here to sign up for the special webinar focusing on Eskom, load shedding and the state of the national grid.
From politics to procurement, here are a few more Eskom-related articles to make sure you're all caught up:
READ | Eskom brings in ex-employees, manufacturers to deal with crisis
READ | Forget about electricity for all if Eskom is privatised - Nxesi
READ | Melanie Verwoerd | Mr President, we need a family meeting about Eskom!
READ | How South Africans can be motivated to sell back power to the grid
READ | 14 groups call on Mantashe to immediately commission more green power
READ | Connect the watts: Officials hustle to speed up new power projects despite grid constraints
READ | 7 times Cyril Ramaphosa promised progress on Eskom – and stressed its urgent importance – including in 2015