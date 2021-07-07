Zuma judgment: 10 important stories to read

Former president Jacob Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court for defying an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry and answer non-incriminating questions about his relationship with the Guptas and other alleged acts of corruption and wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the former statesman asked the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to have the execution of that order stayed, pending his application for the rescission of the Constitutional Court's contempt ruling. The apex court agreed to hear Zuma's rescission application on Monday, 12 July.

Here are 10 articles to read for an in-depth understanding of events as it developed.

Bheki Cele says he won't go down for not arresting Jacob Zuma



Police Minister Bheki Cele has given the clearest indication yet that former president Jacob Zuma may be arrested on Wednesday by saying he is not prepared to be charged with contempt of court for delaying Zuma's incarceration.

Zondo inquiry slams Zuma's bid to block contempt arrest, imprisonment as part of 'pattern of abuse'



The State Capture Inquiry says former president Jacob Zuma's claims that he has been subjected to apartheid-era "detention without trial" by the Constitutional Court are nothing more than “a poorly disguised attempt to undermine the courts once again”.

Zulu Royals and Buthelezi blast indiscipline of those who went to support Zuma at Nkandla

In a statement late on Saturday night, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that he, along with His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Mayvis maZungu, and the Zulu Royal Family, distanced themselves from the actions of induna and Zulu regiment commander Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko.

If blood is spilt for Zuma, it will be on the ANC's hands

As Jacob Zuma continues to fight his 15-month prison sentence, and crowds grow larger outside Nkandla, who will be held responsible if violence erupts, asks Ismail Mahomed.

Jailing Zuma is a litmus test for our democracy

South Africa's frail democracy, bruised and battered from years of state capture, plundering and abuse of power, will be tested to the hilt in the next two weeks, writes Adriaan Basson.

A broader view of the Jacob Zuma judgment and what it shows us about SA

The broader political context and developments that brought the country to this point should make us acutely aware of the fact that a constitution, no matter how good it is, cannot live from the values created by itself, writes University of Johannesburg international law professor Hennie Strydom.

Lies upon lies – The Trumpism of Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma too is pushing his own version of The Big Lie, writes journalist Mandy Wiener. "It's the same lie that he has been driving for decades now. That he is a victim of the courts and a grand conspiracy."

Zuma-judgment: Why two ConCourt judges disagreed with the majority ruling

The Constitutional Court’s majority have made legal history by ordering that former President Jacob Zuma must be imprisoned for contempt – but, as Karyn Maughan writes, two justices insist that ruling is unconstitutional.

Jacob Zuma judgment: Answering the ‘What about De Klerk?’ question

Mpumelelo Mkhabela writes that after former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced by the Constitutional Court to an effective 15 months for defying its order to appear before the Zondo Commission, his ardent supporters were at it again with the usual question: "What about De Klerk?"

Zuma's sentencing has lifted the mood of the country, study reveals

The 15-month sentence imposed on former president Jacob Zuma has lifted the mood of many depressed South Africans. According to Professor Talita Greyling of the University of Johannesburg, the ruling by the Constitutional Court had revived the feelings of many people.