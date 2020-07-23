23 Jul

add bookmark

EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa cannot be the referee between divergent views, leading means making unpopular decisions

News24
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation.
GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again given in to political pressure as he tries in earnest to be the referee between divergent political views and not the leader in the midst of a pandemic. 

His announcement on Thursday evening that public schools would be shut for the next four weeks comes despite the education department and government initially saying scientific advice pointed to the fact school closures will have little impact on the transmission of Covid-19.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee, which is advising the government on its coronavirus response, has repeatedly said children were not at risk of Covid-19. 

Ramaphosa, instead, tried to find consensus.

His giving in to political pressure from the trade unions and political formations shows he prefers to be liked more than trying to lead. 

READ | Ramaphosa vows 'very severe' consequences for theft of Covid-19 relief funds

By agreeing to the reopening of schools and then buckling to political pressure, Ramaphosa was able to appease all sides under the guise of a "listening government".

He did the same with the alcohol and cigarette bans as well as the reopening of hotels for leisure purposes. 

Ramaphosa is known to consult widely but in the time of war - and yes, fighting a pandemic can be akin to wartime - having marathon consultation sessions and trying to appease everyone will do little good. 

The president touched on a second important issue in his address, the stealing and looting of public funds aimed at the government's response to the coronavirus crises. 

He should be commended for not ignoring the widespread looting of public funds meant for personal protective equipment and other emergency responses. 

Ramaphosa announced a collaborative and co-ordinating centre that will be made up of many crime-fighting institutions as well as a signed proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to probe tender corruption.

This is a commendable decision by him, but the country has never been short of investigating corruption. The real test would be is if there is follow-through.

Ramaphosa would have to show his seriousness to combating corruption even if it means those closest to him are investigated. 

He is not a mere observant onlooker. Being a leader means doing even what makes you unpopular.

Related Links
OPINION | Dear Mr President: Covid-19 is your time of reckoning
FULL TEXT | What Ramaphosa said about closing schools and clamping down on Covid-19 corruption
Cabinet to be told to close schools for 3 weeks amid Covid-19 peak - report
Read more on:
cyril rama­phosacoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
46% - 4999 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3153 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2824 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-1.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.20
(-1.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-1.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.52)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.41)
Gold
1885.31
(+0.86)
Silver
22.53
(-1.20)
Platinum
915.00
(-0.65)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2125.00
(-0.48)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo