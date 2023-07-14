1h ago

Share

1.2 million applications for 8 000 jobs: Panyaza Lesufi's jobs drive conundrum

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • The unemployment problem in Gauteng was illuminated on Friday when Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that 1.2 million people had applied for 8 000 jobs advertised by the provincial government. 
  • The jobs were part of his Nasi Ispani jobs campaign launched on 16 June. 
  • Lesufi denied that the vacancies were created to help boost the ANC ahead of the 2024 elections.  

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's much-publicised Nasi Ispani job recruitment programme received a record 1.2 million applications for 8 000 job vacancies across Gauteng government departments. 

Lesufi said the staggering figure symbolised the chronic picture of unemployment facing young people in the country's economic hub. 

The Nasi Ispani recruitment drive started on 16 June and saw long lines of young people with CVs eager to apply for jobs at community centres. The biggest venue was Nasrec in Joburg. 

Lesufi branded the initiative as part of solving the unemployment problem in the province. He used public platforms, including his Twitter page, to encourage applications. 

"For the 8 000 posts advertised, 1.2 million applications were received - 44% from males and 55% from females, and the other percentage did not declare their gender," Lesufi said. 

The premier said there would be no other recruitment drives as promised because of the volume of applications.  

READ | Gauteng premier's office to probe origin of voice notes, images 'discrediting' job seeker programme

Lesufi previously stated that more jobs would be advertised until July 2024.  

The new vacancies would be used to consider the 1.2 million people who applied through the creation of an unemployment database. 

The programme has been widely criticised by opposition political parties who said it was just another initiative to give the ANC an electoral boost ahead of the 2024 elections. 

The EFF and ActionSA said the recruitment drive aimed to employ ANC volunteers. 

Lesufi defended the programme on Friday at a press briefing and said it was not intended to help the ANC. He said the vacancies were genuine jobs available in the province but had yet to be filled. 

The advertised jobs include positions for secretaries, lawyers and nurses across the provincial government. 

We have been accused of using this for electioneering. We all know elections are scheduled for around May. Our process was set to end around July 2024. There are rumours that we will abandon people after the elections, but this is not true.
 

"The issue of unemployment is a serious one in Gauteng. These jobs were part of the programme of creating opportunities. We started with the peace wardens, with 6 000 permanent jobs. The 16 June recruitment was [to fill] vacant and funded posts by the government. Those posts cut across the sector and professions. We did not take this decision for political expediency. That is why we said the team moves with speed," Lesufi said.

READ | Unemployment rate slightly higher, but embattled SA is still creating jobs

The premier said a database of the unemployed would be created, and he encouraged business owners to employ people. 

He said the province's tender process would also require those who apply to specify how many people they would employ.  

The unemployment figure in the country was at 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023. According to Statistics South Africa, the bulk of the unemployed were young. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengservice deliverypoliticslocal government
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 2917 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.74
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
972.76
+0.8%
Palladium
1,265.93
-1.1%
Gold
1,958.35
-0.1%
Silver
24.91
+0.1%
Brent Crude
81.36
+1.5%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo