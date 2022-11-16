1h ago

A king and a prime minister: Ramaphosa to meet Rishi Sunak when he honours invitation from Charles III

Juniour Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • During his state visit to the UK next week, President Cyril Ramaphosa will also meet new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 
  • King Charles III extended an invitation to Ramaphosa. 
  • Ramaphosa is also expected to take part in a UK-SA business forum at Lancaster House during his two-day visit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit to the United Kingdom, among the first world leader visits at the invitation of King Charles III, will also include interactions with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his cabinet ministers. 

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, revealed this on Wednesday during a media briefing, where he gave further details on the visit to the UK. 

The visit takes place on 22 and 23 November.

The first day will be focused on engagements with the royal family and on the second day, Ramaphosa will "travel to number 10 Downing Street for a bilateral meeting with the prime minister, Rishi Sunak", Phillipson said.

He described the 10 Downing Street meeting as "a chance for a substantive discussion about the policy agenda between our countries".

The president will then visit a UK-South Africa business forum at Lancaster House where, according to Phillipson, he will be accompanied by the secretary of state for international trade, Kemi Badenoch. 

"This forum will focus on investment, infrastructure, and innovation, and will also celebrate the social, environmental, and growth in trade between our two countries," Phillipson added.

He said the visit would include "both traditional aspects of a state visit in ceremonial pieces, and the intense bilateral engagements between Ramaphosa, the king, and the prime minister".


The two nations are also expected to hold talks on topics of mutual interest, which include the looming national elections in Zimbabwe and a terror alert the US had issued to warn of a possible attack in SA.

"We (the UK) and SA talk a lot about Zimbabwe because everyone wants to see the same thing, which is free and fair elections in Zimbabwe next year, and we want action to be taken on human rights issues, so this week will be an excellent opportunity for the president, the prime minister and indeed the other minister, who are meeting each other to have a discussion on the shared ambition," Phillipson said.

He also indicated that talks on the recent terror alert would probably come up because the two countries are constantly sharing information about threats. 

The visit comes after King Charles III extended an invitation to Ramaphosa as the first invitation for a state visit made by the monarch.


