ANC Cabinet members live like 'rockstars' in houses worth R1bn, DA refers matter to Public Protector

Malaika Ditabo
DA spokesperson for public service and administration Leon Schreiber. Picture: Supplied
  • The DA says ANC Cabinet members have been living in state-owned residences in Pretoria and Cape Town at an estimated value of R1 billion. 
  • DA spokesperson on Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber says the party reported it to the Public Protector.
  • Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille says she spent R2.6 million on generators at ministerial houses.

The DA has reported to the Public Protector that ANC ministers and deputy ministers have been living in state-owned residences at a whopping cost of R1 billion, "courtesy of taxpayers".

In a statement on Monday, the DA's spokesperson on public service and administration, Leon Schreiber, said "no less than 97 mansions are currently occupied by ANC ministers and deputy ministers in Cape Town and Pretoria."

The party submitted a parliamentary question to public works minister Patricia de Lille. 

Schreiber said that every Cabinet member owned one house in Cape Town and Pretoria at an estimated value of R10 million each. 

"In Cape Town, 26 ministers and 32 deputy ministers live in state-owned residences. In Pretoria, 14 ministers and 25 deputy ministers currently occupy these mansions. The homes in Cape Town are currently worth nearly R830 million, while the homes in Pretoria are valued at R137 million," he said 

According to the ministerial handbook, Cabinet members are "entitled" to these houses, VIP security, travel perks, and four luxury vehicles, Schreiber said.

He added that the members received free water and electricity and were exempt from load shedding. 

"Patricia de Lille spent R2.6 million on generators for ministerial homes."

Schreiber said it was "globally accepted" for the president, deputy president, and premiers to "justifiably" occupy these residences and perks but did not understand why every ANC minister and deputy lived like "rockstars."

"This is compounded by the apparent fact that the ministerial handbook is itself illegal as there is no provision in the law that provides for the existence of a handbook that doles out R1 billion [in] houses to Cabinet cadres," Schreiber said..

The DA asked the Public Protector to investigate whether the perks received by Cabinet ministers were legal.

It has also published its amendment to the Remuneration of Public Bearers Act to make the handbook available for parliamentary supervision.

"The DA will not rest until we have eradicated the practice that sees President Cyril Ramaphosa abusing taxpayers with impunity to finance perks for an ANC Cabinet that has plunged our country into Stage 6 load shedding and economic devastation," he added.


