42m ago

Share

ANC councillors in Mangaung defy party and vote DA's Maryke Davies in as new speaker

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Maryke Davies.
Maryke Davies.
Lientjie Mentz
  • DA councillor Maryke Davies has been elected as the new speaker of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.
  • Davies' election comes despite the ANC having a clear majority in the metro. 
  • She defeated ANC councillor and regional chairperson Lawrence Mathae. 

Some ANC councillors in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Wednesday failed to toe the party line when they voted for DA councillor Maryke Davies as the new speaker of the municipality. 

The deep divisions within the ANC in the province were on full display when, with the 51 councillors the party has in the council, only 40 are believed to have voted for ANC candidate Lawrence Mathae.

On Tuesday, Mathe was sworn in, having been imposed by the provincial leadership. 

The ANC enjoys a clear majority with 51 seats compared to the DA's 26 and the EFF's 12.

The FF Plus has five and Patriotic Alliance two, while the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats, African Independent Congress, African Christian Democratic Party and African Transformation Movement all have one seat each. 

Mathae is the ANC's Mangaung regional chairperson, and party insiders said the provincial leadership believed his inclusion in the ailing municipality would lead to its revival. 

ANC veteran Gregory Nthatisi was also sworn in on Tuesday as a new councillor and is earmarked as the party's mayoral candidate, having received the blessing of the party's top officials in the province.

This after the resignation of Mxolisi Siyonzana last month after he was recalled by the party. 

The troubled Mangaung metro has been operating without permanent administrative and political leadership since Siyonzana's resignation and that of the speaker of the council, Stefanie Lockman-Naidoo, who also threw in the towel more than two weeks ago. 

READ | Mangaung municipality placed under national administration after Cabinet approval

During the council sitting on Wednesday, Davies, whose party only has 26 seats in the ANC-dominated council, was elected by a majority vote of 53 out of 93 valid votes. 

The ANC national leadership has been at loggerheads with the provincial Free State leadership over the state of the province's municipalities. 

Former premier Sisi Ntombela was requested to step aside by the ANC leadership who, among others, cited the poor performance of most of the municipalities in the province under her leadership. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lawrence mathaemaryke daviesparty politicspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 310 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 4003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo...

5h ago

LISTEN | On the run: a rape confession, murder plot and R800 000 in unpaid rent. Where is Thabo Bester?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.29
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.60
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.6%
Platinum
969.15
+1.0%
Palladium
1,436.92
+1.4%
Gold
1,964.38
-0.5%
Silver
23.33
+0.0%
Brent Crude
78.65
+0.7%
Top 40
70,865
+0.6%
All Share
76,480
+0.6%
Resource 10
66,658
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,311
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,614
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo