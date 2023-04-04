1h ago

ANC, EFF continued alliance sees another DA mayor removed in Gauteng

accreditation
Bongekile Macupe
0:00
Hullet Hild has been removed as the mayor of West Rand municipality.
  • The mayor of the West Rand municipality, Hullet Hild, was removed through a motion of no confidence.
  • Chief whip Alme Swart was also removed. Both of them are from the DA. 
  • The removals come after the speaker of the municipality, also from the DA, resigned following a motion of no confidence and was replaced by an EFF councillor.

Another DA mayor has been removed through a motion of no confidence.

Hullet Hild was removed as the mayor of the West Rand municipality on Tuesday along with Alme Swart, also from the DA, who was removed as council chief whip.

The removals come just three days after Gerhard Kruger, also from the DA, resigned as the speaker and was replaced by EFF councillor Bethuell Munyai. Munyai is the deputy secretary of the EFF in Gauteng.

Kruger, Hild, and Swart had served in their positions since January last year.

Hild and Swart were ousted through an alliance between the ANC, EFF, and African Independent Congress (AIC) in the council. The AIC only has one seat.

Dennis Thabe from the ANC caucus, also a former mayor of the municipality, told eNCA the caucus would wait to hear from the party's provincial leadership on the names of those who would replace them.

READ | AIC councillor elected as Ekurhuleni mayor thanks to ANC, EFF majority

Thabe claimed that the three DA councillors were not performing, which was why there were motions of no confidence in them.

He agreed that the ANC and the EFF were in a coalition in the municipality and had engaged on issues maturely, instead of playing politics.

"We are looking at the broader scheme of making sure that services [are delivered], not just a lip talk about services, but when you go to all the corners of the West Rand, we want to make sure that we see change.

He said: 

We are happy thus far with the relationship we are having with the EFF, and we believe and hope that closing all the gaps, we will be able to find each other going forward.

The EFF and the ANC have been working together in Gauteng municipalities to remove DA mayors and speakers.

After the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC lost control of several municipalities in Gauteng, including the West Rand.

Last week, the ANC/EFF coalition removed former Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell and replaced her with the AIC's Sivuyile Ngodwana.

In the same municipality, the alliance removed former speaker Raymond Dlamini and replaced her with the EFF's Nthabiseng Tshivhenga.

In Tshwane, the EFF/ANC coalition failed to elect a mayor but came together and voted for the African Transformation Movement's Mncedi Ndzwanana as the speaker.


Read more on:
west rand municipalityhullet hildgautengmotion of no confidencepolitics
username
