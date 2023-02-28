ANC, EFF, DA ready to elect new Tshwane mayor via secret ballot

A special council meeting was convened in Tshwane on Tuesday to elect a new mayor.

Former mayor Randall Williams resigned on 13 February citing his inability to fulfil the mandate given to him by the DA and its coalition partners.

The DA intend to nominate Cilliers Brink as candidate while the ANC was yet to present a candidate by Tuesday at noon.

The EFF in Tshwane has demanded that former MMCs pay back funds illegally paid to them because of former mayor Randall Williams' two conflicting resignation letters.



EFF councillors made several demands during a special council sitting on Tuesday. The special meeting was called to elect a new mayor.

Williams resigned on 13 February, causing much confusion, and leading to MMCs remaining in their roles despite a legal opinion stating the political positions were dissolved once he had resigned.

The MMCs remaining in office meant they were paid their salaries in addition to their mayoral committee roles.

The EFF wants the actions probed and demanded the councillors pay back the funds "owed to the City".

EFF Tshwane regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu said all former mayoral committee members had to be probed by the council's ethics committee.

"I want to support the issue of two letters of resignation. We need an explanation of why he submitted two resignation letters.

"We need to discipline some of the people who have undermined us. MMCs benefitted unduly because of the issue of the two letters. They imposed themselves and have taken the money from the City," Ramabodu added.

The ANC caucus shared similar sentiments demanding a probe.

So far, only the DA and its coalition partners - ActionSA, the ACDP, COPE and FF Plus - had a candidate to run as mayor by midday.

Cilliers Brink, a former MP, was chosen as the best candidate from the coalition bloc to replace Williams.

The EFF also questioned when Brink would be sworn in as a councillor, which led to Tuesday morning's proceedings being delayed.

Brink was confirmed as a councillor on 23 February in a letter from the Electoral Commission of South Africa, replacing DA councillor Sean Cox who resigned.

Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwerela said the issue about the undue payment of councillors and whether they would be probed would be dealt with later by the council.

The EFF and ANC caucuses, during deliberations in the council, signalled they would likely propose a candidate to support.

Voting for a mayor was set to be held in a secret ballot.



