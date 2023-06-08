ANC emphasises need to respect privacy of Tina Joemat-Pettersson's family ahead of national memorial

Condolences continue to pour in for the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

On Wednesday, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane led a delegation to the family's home.

The ANC says it respects the family's wishes to have a private funeral.

The late ANC MP and former Cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson is to be honoured at a national memorial service in her home town of Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said Joemat-Pettersson's brother would work with the ANC to prepare for a national memorial service next week.

"The family appreciates all the messages and calls that have been coming through. The children also appreciate it very much. Of importance is the further request that we should give the family the space to mourn and prepare for a decent burial," Mokonyane said.

READ | ANC mourns 'humble, dependable and dedicated' Tina Joemat-Pettersson who died at the age of 59

Joemat-Pettersson's family have asked for privacy during their mourning period.

"We wish to extend our gratitude for the supporting messages and calls we have been receiving since the unexpected death of our mother, Tina Joemat-Pettersson. We humbly request for privacy while we process the sudden death of our mother. There will be a private funeral. We thank everyone for respecting our privacy during this difficult time," her sons, Terrence and Austin Pettersson, said in a short statement.

Meanwhile, the ANC Women's League will hold its own national memorial service next Thursday.

Mokonyane said:

We will give the family the necessary support and give her a good send-off that is in accordance with their wishes. She has spent the better part of her life in the Western Cape. Condolences should continue to be sent through. Her kids are still going through this difficult time.

Joemat-Pettersson was a stalwart member of the women's league. She was vying for the position of the league's deputy president at its conference later this month.

"There is a ceremony that is very solemn which the women’s league holds for its deceased members – the hanging of the blouse – which will take place on Thursday in Kimberley."

Mokonyane led a delegation to pay the party's respects to the family on Wednesday. She was accompanied by ANC Northern Cape leader Zamani Saul and ANC deputy parliamentary chief whip Doris Dlakude.

"During this visit, the ANC leadership extended condolences and offered support that is befitting the stature of comrade Tina. Regarding memorial and funeral proceedings, details will be shared once the necessary consultations have been concluded with the family," ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement.

READ | 'Seasoned politician and lawmaker': Joemat-Pettersson embroiled in controversy days before death

"Once again, the ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, friends and comrades of comrade Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Her passing has left an indelible mark, with deep sadness felt across the ANC and wider democratic movement."

Joemat-Pettersson died on Monday.

Two weeks ago, reports surfaced that she had allegedly asked for a bribe from David Skosana, the husband of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to make the Section 194 Inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office go away.

Joemat-Pettersson served as a member of the investigating committee.

The allegations were that she had been facilitating the talks on behalf of committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation