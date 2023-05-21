ANC: No action against members implicated in illegal Fort Hare qualifications until charges are laid

The ANC caucus in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature is hosting a strategic planning lekgotla in East London this weekend.

Among the burning topics being discussed is how the party should handle mounting allegations against senior ANC members implicated in attaining fraudulent degrees from the University of Fort Hare.

The ANC's chief whip in the provincial legislature, Loyiso Magqashela, said no action would be taken until charges are laid and the accused appear in court.

This was according to the ANC's chief whip in the provincial legislature, Loyiso Magqashela, who on Saturday addressed journalists on the sidelines of a strategic weekend planning lekgotla held by his party's caucus in East London.

Magqashela said it could not be disputed that allegations of senior party members obtaining fraudulent degrees painted the ANC in a negative light, but it would be jumping the gun to take action before charges were brought against the accused.

"At this point in time, there is nobody who has taken these members that we speak about [and] who are members of the provincial legislature to court.

"No case has been opened against them; Fort Hare is dealing with that matter through the Special Investigating Unit (SIU); hence we are saying the matter is still under investigation… then our step-aside resolution kicks in when the case has been opened, and one has been charged," said Magqashela.

Magqashela added:

We cannot be driven by the opposition to tell us what to do and what not to do. These are just allegations made by the university.

The ANC's step-aside resolution adopted as part of the party's policy at its 55th national elective conference states that party members who are criminally charged should step down from their roles until they can clear their name.

The SIU is investigating maladministration at Fort Hare University, which includes the irregular awarding of qualifications.

Last week, News24 reported that a forensic report had implicated Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane in a fraudulent admission to the institution and registration for a master's degree and, later, a PhD in Public Administration, although only having a BCom degree.

Mabuyane responded that he would challenge the report.

News24 also revealed that ghostwriters allegedly wrote Mabuyane's Master of Administration (MAdmin) proposal.

Mabuyane insisted he worked on the master's proposal by himself and was only assigned former UFH Professor Edwin Ijeoma as his supervisor after successfully presenting it before a panel of academics.

Several prominent politicians and government officials, such as former Eastern Cape Premier and current Public Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, are also implicated in the qualifications saga.

In 2021, some senior ANC politicians were excluded from the institution after queries were raised about their admission into programmes at the University.

The accused ANC leaders have all denied any wrongdoing in the matter and promised to assist law enforcement officials as they investigate.



