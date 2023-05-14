ANC probes KZN senior managers' qualifications, scrutinises councillors' performances

The ANC is probing senior managers' qualifications and scrutinising councillors' performance in KwaZulu-Natal.

Party leaders are locked in a marathon meeting which is also considering the performance of the provincial structure.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says one of the reasons eThekwini faces a Section 154 intervention is because businesses and residents "owe billions" to eThekwini.

The ANC's inter-committee meeting into the state of affairs of the party's KwaZulu-Natal structures and municipalities will "flush nothing under the carpet" in dealing with issues facing the province.

This according to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the party's national working committee (NWC) and provincial executive committee (PEC) meetings on Sunday.

He added the meeting would pore over reports on the qualifications and performances of senior managers and councillors.

Mbalula said this while addressing the media at an impromptu briefing after ANC leaders took about an hour's break from the meeting.

He added reports detailing the state of the ANC in KZN and governance were trickling in.

Mbalula said: "On the point of governance, we look at the ANC's performance, coalitions and deployment in terms of the troikas [council mayors, chief whips and speakers] as well as Section 57 officials [senior managers] and above that, we look at service delivery where the ANC governs."

"We want to ensure that we govern well. Where there are challenges, we will intervene. Our biggest issue will be the focus on eThekwini because this is the biggest metro that the ANC is governing through a coalition.