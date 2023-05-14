38m ago

ANC probes KZN senior managers' qualifications, scrutinises councillors' performances

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.
Deaan Vivier
  • The ANC is probing senior managers' qualifications and scrutinising councillors' performance in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Party leaders are locked in a marathon meeting which is also considering the performance of the provincial structure.
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says one of the reasons eThekwini faces a Section 154 intervention is because businesses and residents "owe billions" to eThekwini.

The ANC's inter-committee meeting into the state of affairs of the party's KwaZulu-Natal structures and municipalities will "flush nothing under the carpet" in dealing with issues facing the province.

This according to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the party's national working committee (NWC) and provincial executive committee (PEC) meetings on Sunday.

He added the meeting would pore over reports on the qualifications and performances of senior managers and councillors. 

Mbalula said this while addressing the media at an impromptu briefing after ANC leaders took about an hour's break from the meeting.

He added reports detailing the state of the ANC in KZN and governance were trickling in.

Mbalula said: "On the point of governance, we look at the ANC's performance, coalitions and deployment in terms of the troikas [council mayors, chief whips and speakers] as well as Section 57 officials [senior managers] and above that, we look at service delivery where the ANC governs."

"We want to ensure that we govern well. Where there are challenges, we will intervene. Our biggest issue will be the focus on eThekwini because this is the biggest metro that the ANC is governing through a coalition.

"There have been a lot of challenges that have been raised and we will examine that closely."

Referring to the NWC-PEC meetings, Mbalula said, "nothing will be flushed under the carpet, and there will be no holy cows".

He added load shedding was among the foremost discussions in the meetings.

Mbalula said businesses and residents who did not pay rates had contributed to the eThekwini metro's backslide to a Section 154 intervention. 

The ANC also unveiled a recently resigned DA councillor and 99 other members in the eThekwini region ahead of a crucial by-election in Ward 73.

However, the DA leader in the province, Francois Rodgers, said the party did not recognise the "hundreds of former DA members". 

The ANC will be represented by local party leader Ronnie Pillay, who is one of those who jumped ship from the DA. 

Pillay quit the DA in March.  


