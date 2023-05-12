8m ago

Share

ANC rolls into KZN with 10 cows for Zulu king, prepares to engage province over weak leadership

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mbalula's first stop was at the Ballito lodge in Zimbali on Friday, where he received an audience with the Zulu king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. (Photo: Twitter, MYANC)
Mbalula's first stop was at the Ballito lodge in Zimbali on Friday, where he received an audience with the Zulu king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. (Photo: Twitter, MYANC)
  • The ANC has brought the big guns to KwaZulu-Natal to "strengthen" its provincial structure amid squabbling that has seen governance take a back seat.
  • The party brought 10 cows as a sign of respect to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.
  • The ANC in KZN welcomes the national leaders and vows to collaborate with them to strengthen the party.

The ANC leadership, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has rolled into KwaZulu-Natal amid a rocky patch of governance in the province, where national leaders said there were clear weaknesses. 

ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele confirmed to News24 that senior leaders would address party structures and supporters on Saturday, including Ramaphosa and ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the national working committee.

The party leadership is in KZN to investigate the province's "weak leadership", which has culminated in the national schools nutrition programme's failure to deliver food to millions of pupils; squabbles among the province's top five officials; and eThekwini's governance crisis, which saw the national government invoke a Section 154 intervention against it.

Mbalula's first stop was at the Ballito lodge in Zimbali on Friday, where he received an audience with the Zulu king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.  

Mbalula revealed that the ANC had brought 10 cows for the king, he said this was the party's way to pay its respects. The king didn't address the media, save for a photo opportunity.

READ| In just six months, KZN municipalities blew R84m on bodyguards for councillors

Touching on weaknesses in the ANC leadership and governance in the province, Mbalula said the party's challenges were well-known.

Speaking alongside provincial party chairperson Siboniso Duma, he said the ANC would provide "in-depth feedback" on Monday and that the provincial and national leadership structures would have prepared reports by Sunday.

Mbalula said the party was on a quest to strengthen its structures. He said the national leadership wanted to put an end to structures hearing about party affairs from the media. 

"We are a leadership that wants to build a strong bond with the structures, which has not been there," Mbalula said. 

"Our structures will hear from us and we will hear from them. There are no holy cows."

He said the ANC had "many challenges" in KZN.

A tough-talking Mbalula said factions had cost the party votes in by-elections. He said the party would build a unified ANC to tackle next year's elections. 

"Where there are squabbles, we will run them down. Where there are challenges, we will run them down decisively," Mbalula said. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdurbankwazulu-natalpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree with calls to move away from the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the USD wields the power
61% - 1880 votes
Yes, let’s empower other currencies
39% - 1184 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

7h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.33
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.07
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.99
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,064.14
-2.7%
Palladium
1,522.84
-2.2%
Gold
2,010.97
-0.2%
Silver
23.90
-1.2%
Brent Crude
74.98
-1.9%
Top 40
72,961
+1.9%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.3%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

1h ago

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo