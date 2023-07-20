1h ago

Share

ANC routed by IFP in KZN by-elections, but gains control of crucial Mangaung council

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Election posters in Freedom Square in Bloemfontein. Municipal by-elections took place in Ward 7, Ward 29, Ward 49 and Ward 50 on 19 July.
Election posters in Freedom Square in Bloemfontein. Municipal by-elections took place in Ward 7, Ward 29, Ward 49 and Ward 50 on 19 July.
Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images/Volksblad
  • The ANC suffered two major defeats to the IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal by-elections on Wednesday.
  • However, it romped to victory in Mangaung in the Free State, where it's expected to consolidate its power by electing its own council speaker.
  • Out of 11 by-elections, the EFF, GOOD and other parties failed to secure a single ward. 

The IFP continued to gnaw into the ANC's electoral base in KwaZulu-Natal as it snatched another ward in the by-elections held on Wednesday.

The party wrestled Ward 6 of Mthonjaneni Local Municipality from the ANC while retaining Ward 2 in the Nkandla Local Municipality - former ANC president Jacob Zuma's backyard.  

Voters in the Mthonjaneni ward placed their faith in the IFP with 1 377 votes, followed by the ANC's 727, the EFF's 45 and an independent candidate's 46 votes. 

"This astounding victory is a testament to the confidence the people of Mthonjaneni have shown in the IFP's ability to deliver services and uplift their communities," IFP KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Thami Ntuli said. 

READ | By-elections in KwaZulu-Natal show IFP growth could be serious threat to the ANC

He described the victory as "clear and decisive".

In Nkandla, the IFP bagged 1 363 votes to the ANC's 383.

Ntuli said: 

The IFP won both these highly contested by-elections despite numerous attempts by the ANC to sway the results through various tactics, including the use of government departments, to campaign for it via MECs and Cabinet members.

He said the victories were a clear message to ANC MECs: Their affiliation with the party "no longer holds much value in the eyes of communities" in KwaZulu-Natal. 

"The people are now aware of the ANC's failed strategy and tactics of using government departments during by-elections, only to disappear once the by-elections are over." 

He said the by-elections indicated "waning support for the entire KwaZulu-Natal cabinet, as well as Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube".

READ | ANC expelled them for voting with DA, now Mangaung 7 vow to punish it in by-elections

Meanwhile, the ANC defeated an effort by a group of disgruntled former councillors, known as the Mangaung 7, who campaigned to wrest power from the governing party through a coalition in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State. 

From this group, four former ward councillors of the ANC registered as independent candidates after they were fired for voting with the DA to elect Maryke Davies as the Mangaung council speaker. 

Residents of Botshabelo wait for food parcels from
Residents of Botshabelo wait for food parcels from the government in Bloemfontein, prior to municipal by-elections in Ward 7, Ward 29, Ward 49 and Ward 50.

The ANC retained all four seats in Mangaung, empowering its 51 councillors out of the 101 in council, to remove Davies. 

Meanwhile, the DA won two of the three by-elections in George, Western Cape, with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) winning one ward by 1 398 votes. 

The victory in George comes after a dispute between the DA and the GOOD party over claims of fraud.

However, the Electoral Court dismissed GOOD's application for the postponement of by-elections in George, where the party had alleged that the DA committed voter registration fraud. 

The ANC won the sole by-election in the Eastern Cape's Senqu Local Municipality by 787 votes.

It also won the only ward contested in North West by 1 225 votes. 

All in all, the ANC won six by-elections across the country; IFP bagged two wards; the DA also won two; the PA one; while the EFF and other contestants came out empty-handed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effifpdaancthami ntulinorth westfree stateeastern capesenqunkandlakwazulu-natalwestern capepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the recent ConCourt ruling that could see Jacob Zuma return to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Jail him, Zuma is not above the law
90% - 1888 votes
Pardon him, SA can't afford further unrest
10% - 221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.95
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.95
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
967.65
-0.5%
Palladium
1,290.27
-0.7%
Gold
1,974.04
-0.2%
Silver
25.13
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
79.46
-0.2%
Top 40
71,732
-0.2%
All Share
76,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,520
+1.3%
Industrial 25
104,177
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,766
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

6h ago

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo