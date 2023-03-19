6m ago

Share

Arrest warrant for Putin: Presidency won't 'speculate' on scenario if Russian president arrives in SA

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • SA respects international statutes, said Vincent Magwenya, after the ICC issued a warrant of arrest for Vladimir Putin.
  • He wouldn't speculate about what could happen if Putin arrived in SA for a Brics summit later in the year.
  • In 2015, the SA government failed to execute a similar warrant when Omar al-Bashir visited South Africa.

The South African government respects international statutes, said President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who wouldn't "speculate" on what would happen if Russia's President Vladimir Putin set foot in the country later this year for a Brics summit.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last week issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The Kremlin repeatedly denied accusations that Russian forces committed atrocities during the invasion of its neighbour.

The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, Reuters reported. 

South Africa is a signatory of the Rome Statute and, therefore, has the responsibility to execute an ICC arrest warrant, if the person against whom it is issued sets foot in South Africa.

However, in 2015, the South African government refused to detain the former president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, who attended an African Union summit in South Africa.

He was subject to two ICC arrest warrants for several counts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

READ | Moscow slams Putin arrest warrant as 'meaningless' as Ukraine hails ICC's decision

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal ruled the following year that the implementation act for the Rome Statute overruled the immunity granted to foreign heads of state, and that Al-Bashir should have been arrested in South Africa.

South Africa will host a summit of the heads of state of the Brics countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – later this year.

"We note the reports on the warrant of arrest that the ICC has issued against President Putin. It remains South Africa's commitment, and very strong desire that the conflict in the Ukraine is resolved peacefully through negotiations," Magwenya said.

News24 analysis | Ukraine war: One year on and the ramifications for SA and the world

"We are, as a government, cognisant of our obligation. However, between now and the summit, we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders with respect to the summit and other issues related."

Magwenya said he was informed that there hadn't even been invitations sent to the Brics heads of state, so talk about Putin coming to South Africa would be "speculating against scenarios that may not necessarily arise".

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA JULY 26, 2018: Russias
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in 2018.

He said the government maintained its neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that the conflict should be resolved peacefully through negotiations.

"And we will repeat that message over and over," he said.

He said Ramaphosa, in conversations with both Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, had emphasised the importance of peaceful engagement.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had emphasised that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres could play a significant role in such engagements.

READ | SA offers to host Ukraine-Russian parliamentary peace talks

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the South African government has been tacitly supporting Russia, under the guise of neutrality, refusing to acknowledge its Brics partner's role as the aggressor in invading a sovereign state.  

Last month, South Africa hosted Russia and China for naval exercises off the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Amid much international criticism, ahead of the naval exercises, the ministry of defence and military veterans said: "Contrary to the assertions by our critics, South Africa is not abandoning its neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise attended an international security conference in Russia in August last year.

In October, South Africa was one of 35 countries that abstained in a United Nations General Assembly vote, which condemned Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinrussiadiplomacypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 651 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
9% - 202 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 928 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
22.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
975.76
0.0%
Palladium
1,419.42
0.0%
Gold
1,989.32
0.0%
Silver
22.60
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
-0.7%
All Share
72,528
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,889
+2.2%
Industrial 25
97,049
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,107
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo