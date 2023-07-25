1h ago

Buthelezi back in hospital: Well-wishers asked not to visit as he recovers while IFP-ANC tensions escalate

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Photo: Tebogo Letsie)
  • Mangosuthu Buthelezi was hospitalised twice in a short space of time. 
  • The IFP has asked well-wishers not to visit the 94-year-old leader as he is due to rest. 
  • Political parties have wished Buthelezi well. 

The IFP has asked well-wishers to refrain from visiting its lifelong president, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has been readmitted to hospital.

His re-admission comes 19 months after he was hospitalised after suffering from high blood pressure.

Spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe confirmed that Buthelezi was hospitalised but said he was not critically ill.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said the party was trying not to overwhelm the aged leader. 

"We will all do what it takes to avoid overloading the Prince of Kwaphindangene while in hospital," Hlabisa said.

Van de Merwe said Buthelezi's recovery depended on rest which meant people should not visit the elderly leader. 

The IFP said it can't give further details to avoid a queue of visitors and well-wishers visiting Buthelezi. 

Pressed for more details on Buthelezi's health status, Van der Merwe said: "If there are developments, I will update the nation." 

Buthelezi is due to turn 95 in August.  

"In the interest of allaying fears, I wish to confirm that Prince Buthelezi has been hospitalised, but is not critically ill," Van de Merwe said in the statement on Monday.

She confirmed that Buthelezi had gone to hospital to be treated for "prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management". 

"Although he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery," Van der Merwe stated.

Buthelezi's ill-health comes amid internal wrangling with King Misuzulu about the running of the Ingonyama Trust, and as the tension between his party and the ANC nears fever pitch ahead of the 2024 elections.

The royal family tiff has spilled over to the political arena. 

Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is advised by ABC president Philani Mavundla, whose party runs the uMvoti Local Municipality through a coalition with the ANC. 

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has been critical of Buthelezi, sparking a war of words. 

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa on Tuesday issued a statement sharply criticising Mtolo for a piece he recently wrote about Buthelezi.

His letter followed another IFP missive against Mtolo by uMzinyathi IFP Mayor Petrus Ngubane.

Without mentioning Buthelezi by name, Mtolo had said the leader had "divided" the royal family; "preaches peace by day, sow[s] seeds of division [at night]" and "had not changed".

Hlengwa described Mtolo's piece as an "unwarranted and scathing attack" on Buthelezi. 

Hlengwa said: 

The tirade had all the makings of the drunken writings of a mad man wielding an axe, baiting violence in a sorry, pathetic, cheap, and desperate act to deflect focus on his failings as provincial secretary.

He cast doubt on whether the ANC and IFP could reconcile, saying it "is quite clear that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is not committed" to efforts to make peace.

"The IFP will not be distracted by useful idiots of Mtolo’s ilk, as we continue on our trajectory of growth towards 2024. The IFP will win through the barrel of the ballot," Hlengwa said. 

"At the heart of the Mtolo chronicles is an attempt to reposition the ANC as a custodian of the Zulu monarchy and cast Prince Buthelezi as a villain."

Mavundla criticised the IFP for "praise-singing" Buthelezi's name while failing to deliver services in uMzinyathi. In the same breath, he defended Mtolo against the IFP's "attack". 

Mavundla said: 

The ABC has warily noted Ngubane’s letter attacking ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo in defence of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. While this gesture from Ngubane can be seen as noble by diehard supporters of his party, we cannot help but wonder where this zeal and passion is when it comes to dealing with the ongoing water and sewage crisis under the uMzinyathi district.

Meanwhile, ActionSA sent well-wishes to the IFP leader.

The party's provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, heaped praise on Buthelezi's leadership. 

He said: "As we head towards the 2024 elections, our relationship with the IFP and Prince Mangosuthu is one that we respect and are proud of. 

"Importantly, we are committed to collaborating to change the current status quo and free the people of South Africa at large and KwaZulu-Natal from the clutches of a failed ANC government."


