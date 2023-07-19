By 'mutual agreement', Putin won't attend BRICS summit - Presidency

B y "mutual agreement", Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa next month.

A possible diplomatic crisis has been averted after the Presidency announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa next month.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin's arrest in March for alleged war crimes perpetrated during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By law, South Africa, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, would be obliged to arrest him if he came into the country.



In court papers President Cyril Ramaphosa filed, he said he feared "the declaration of war" if Putin were to be arrested.



"It would be a reckless, unconstitutional and unlawful exercise of the powers conferred upon the government to declare war with Russia by arresting President Putin," Ramaphosa told the court.



"My government and I have constitutional obligations to protect the national sovereignty, peace and security of the republic and its people."

On Wednesday, the Presidency released a statement on the preparations for the BRICS summit, scheduled from 22 to 24 August, in which Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa's readiness to host the event.



"President Ramaphosa has in recent months and weeks held a number of consultations on the hosting of the summit. The President’s most recent consultation in this regard took place last night, Tuesday 18 July 2023, at the BRICS Political Party Dialogue in Gauteng.



"The summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.



The statement continued:

By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

The Presidency said a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the summit and other related foreign policy matters would be issued in due course.



"President Ramaphosa is confident that the summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend the necessary hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe."



On Friday, in an interview with News24, Mashatile said the government had been trying to persuade Putin not to come, but its efforts had not borne fruit.

Mashatile leads a committee Ramaphosa established to deal with the issue of Putin's arrest.



"It's a big dilemma for us. Of course, we cannot arrest him. It's almost like you invite your friend to your house, and then arrest them. That's why, for us, his not coming is the best solution," Mashatile said.



"The Russians are not happy, though. They want him to come," he added.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa and Putin had a telephonic discussion on Saturday, at Ramaphosa's request.



The statements released by both presidents after the discussion made no mention of the arrest warrant.



"The president of South Africa informed Vladimir Putin about the preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled for August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg," read the Kremlin's statement.



Ramaphosa's statement did not mention the upcoming summit at all.



