Cabinet approves appointment of Duncan Pieterse as National Treasury director-general

National Treasury official Duncan Pieterse has been appointed as its new director-general.

Pieterse's appointment was confirmed by Cabinet this week, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Pieterse previously served as the head of assets and liabilities at the Treasury.

News24 previously reported that Pieterse was a front-runner for the role that had been vacant since June 2022, when former director-general Dondo Mogajane left the position.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed Cabinet's approval of a series of appointments including Pieterse on Thursday at a media briefing.

Treasury official Ismail Momoniat has been acting in the position since Mogajane's departure.

The finalisation of Pieterse's appointment will likely be viewed as bringing some policy stability to National Treasury.

Pieterse has a Bachelor of Business Science, MBA and PhD in economics from the University of Cape Town.

He completed a mid-career Master of Public Administration at Harvard University's Kennedy School. He was also a visiting research fellow at Brown and Yale universities in the US.



From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a development economist and public finance consultant.



