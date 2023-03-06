4m ago

Share

Cabinet reshuffle draws ire of opposition slamming it as a gratuitous bloating, shifting of ‘rotten apples’

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced changes to his Cabinet.
  • Several opposition parties have slammed the appointment of a minister of electricity and expanding of the Cabinet.
  • Ramaphosa has just over a year remaining of his term as president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle has been described as a gratuitous bloating, and confirming how out of touch the ANC government is with the needs and concerns of citizens.

In a statement, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the ministers of electricity and of planning, monitoring and evaluation, will add an additional R74 million to the public wage bill.

“It is simply unfathomable that the president can push this cost onto the South African taxpayer while the nation languishes under sluggish economic growth, the highest unemployment rate in recent history, and an electricity crisis that is shedding jobs at record numbers,” Steenhuisen said.

Furthermore, Steenhuisen said there was no announcement of performance agreements, targets, or tangible outcomes and timelines for the ministries.

According to Steenhuisen, this makes it impossible to gauge whether or not either of these ministers perform.

“Housing both of them in the Presidency also means that these ministers will be shielded from accountability in Parliament where a committee on the Presidency still does not exist. But it is less about who President Ramaphosa has added to his Cabinet and more about who has remained or simply not faced any consequences for dismal performance.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cabinet reshuffle: Mashatile new deputy president, Ramokgopa electricity minister

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s move from Cogta [cooperative governance and traditional affairs] to women, youth, and people with disabilities demonstrates that there are no consequences for the sole individual who ravaged our economy with irrational regulations under a national state of disaster for the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said they were not in favour of the ministry of electricity.

“The ability and capacity are there and we hope that he will play a supportive role in dealing with load shedding. Reinforcement must be done at Eskom. This adds to the bloated Cabinet. What he should have done is to reinforce Eskom with the necessary manpower to bring an end to load shedding,” he told ENCA.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said the most significant line in the president's speech was stating that it was not an overhaul of the executive, but it was only to fill vacancies.

“The same rotten apples were shuffled from one post to another – the polar opposite of what was needed in a time of socio-economic crisis. As South Africans worry about the economy, crime, education, healthcare and keeping the lights on, the president saw it fit to simply rearrange the employment conditions of old, out of touch ANC deployees in Cabinet, giving many people new roles to repeat old failures,” Maimane said.

READ | Cabinet reshuffle: Meet Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the new minister of electricity

He also said the bloated Cabinet would increase burdens on the taxpayers.

“The blue lights, the security and the houses including generators so that they do not experience load shedding,” he said.

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula said Ramaphosa does not have the moral authority to change the Cabinet.

“This is being done for his own narrow interest. We have a department of public enterprises which is failing. There is nothing said and done about that minister. He has used his position for his own gain. The ANC is tired. Nothing positive is coming from them. The country has gone from bad to worse. It’s a failing government. Ramaphosa’s priority is selling Ankoles, not the country’s issues,” he told ENCA.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle was underwhelming at best, demonstrating the dearth of talent in the ruling party.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril rama­phosapolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are you hoping to see from tonight’s reshuffle announcement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A competent and qualified electricity minister
3% - 75 votes
A younger, reconfigured Cabinet grouping
3% - 78 votes
The removal of state capture-era ministers
33% - 971 votes
Not holding my breath for any significant changes
62% - 1842 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.93
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.48
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
975.08
+0.2%
Palladium
1,438.55
-0.6%
Gold
1,846.86
-0.7%
Silver
21.03
-1.1%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,769
+0.6%
All Share
78,698
+0.5%
Resource 10
66,157
-2.4%
Industrial 25
106,112
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,700
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo