3m ago

Share

Chaos in vote for Tshwane mayor after ANC, EFF demand action against 69 DA councillors

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
City of Tshwane council in session.
City of Tshwane council in session.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images
  • The Tshwane council sitting meant to elect a new mayor was severely delayed on Tuesday as the EFF and the ANC refused to go ahead with the meeting.
  • The two parties requested that action be taken against 69 DA councillors who submitted spoilt ballots during the vote for the speaker two weeks ago.
  • The DA instructed its 69 councillors to number their ballot papers, which led to the votes being declared spoilt by the IEC.

A third attempt at voting for a new mayor in the City of Tshwane again descended into chaos after ANC and EFF councillors dug in their heels and refused to proceed until action was taken against 69 DA councillors.

Two weeks ago, during the election of the Tshwane speaker, the DA instructed its 69 councillors to number their ballots using the number that had been allocated to each councillor so that it would be able to see who voted for and against the party instruction.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ruled that it was a transgression of its voting guidelines and declared all 69 votes spoilt ballots.

On Tuesday, the ANC and EFF refused to take part in voting for a new mayor and said action should first be taken against the DA councillors for their actions.

EFF leader in Tshwane Obakeng Ramabodu said his party had opened a case, and the council "should also pronounce itself on the matter as we cannot go ahead as if it's business as usual".

"These DA councillors clearly do not have any regard for the Municipal Electoral Act as they have violated it by disregarding the principles guiding how a secret ballot may be conducted. What the DA councillors did, was a violation, and we as a council need to act against them.

"How [can] the same... councillors be allowed to again participate in another secret ballot to vote for the mayor when they clearly do not believe in the secret ballot," said Ramabodu.

"We (EFF) are not proceeding until we have a way forward on the proceedings," he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by ANC councillor Moses Maluleke, who was also adamant that the proceedings could not go ahead until the council had taken a stance on the actions of the 69 DA councillors.

"The election of the mayor of Tshwane cannot go ahead until the council determines what should be done to the DA councillors who have no regard for the country's laws. As public representatives, they are supposed to uphold and not break the rule of law (sic)," said Maluleke.

The ANC and EFF said they would not participate in the vote for mayor, even after they nominated PAC councillor Molwantwa Tshabadi as their preferred mayoral candidate in the morning.

The EFF asked for a two-hour caucus break, which the speaker granted. This came after the council sitting, which was meant to start at 10:00, had already been delayed by more than an hour after adjourning.

The meeting was set to reconvene at around 14:00.

This is the third attempt by the council to elect a mayor after two previous council meetings collapsed for various reasons without a vote being cast.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffpretoriagautenggovernancepolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
6% - 73 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
94% - 1245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.42
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.70
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
968.38
+0.1%
Palladium
1,407.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,958.14
+0.1%
Silver
23.06
-0.1%
Brent Crude
78.12
+4.0%
Top 40
70,404
+0.9%
All Share
75,994
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,087
+1.8%
Industrial 25
102,420
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,656
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo