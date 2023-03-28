Chaos in vote for Tshwane mayor after ANC, EFF demand action against 69 DA councillors

The Tshwane council sitting meant to elect a new mayor was severely delayed on Tuesday as the EFF and the ANC refused to go ahead with the meeting.

The two parties requested that action be taken against 69 DA councillors who submitted spoilt ballots during the vote for the speaker two weeks ago.

The DA instructed its 69 councillors to number their ballot papers, which led to the votes being declared spoilt by the IEC.

A third attempt at voting for a new mayor in the City of Tshwane again descended into chaos after ANC and EFF councillors dug in their heels and refused to proceed until action was taken against 69 DA councillors.

Two weeks ago, during the election of the Tshwane speaker, the DA instructed its 69 councillors to number their ballots using the number that had been allocated to each councillor so that it would be able to see who voted for and against the party instruction.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ruled that it was a transgression of its voting guidelines and declared all 69 votes spoilt ballots.

On Tuesday, the ANC and EFF refused to take part in voting for a new mayor and said action should first be taken against the DA councillors for their actions.

EFF leader in Tshwane Obakeng Ramabodu said his party had opened a case, and the council "should also pronounce itself on the matter as we cannot go ahead as if it's business as usual".

"These DA councillors clearly do not have any regard for the Municipal Electoral Act as they have violated it by disregarding the principles guiding how a secret ballot may be conducted. What the DA councillors did, was a violation, and we as a council need to act against them.

"How [can] the same... councillors be allowed to again participate in another secret ballot to vote for the mayor when they clearly do not believe in the secret ballot," said Ramabodu.

"We (EFF) are not proceeding until we have a way forward on the proceedings," he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by ANC councillor Moses Maluleke, who was also adamant that the proceedings could not go ahead until the council had taken a stance on the actions of the 69 DA councillors.

"The election of the mayor of Tshwane cannot go ahead until the council determines what should be done to the DA councillors who have no regard for the country's laws. As public representatives, they are supposed to uphold and not break the rule of law (sic)," said Maluleke.

The ANC and EFF said they would not participate in the vote for mayor, even after they nominated PAC councillor Molwantwa Tshabadi as their preferred mayoral candidate in the morning.

The EFF asked for a two-hour caucus break, which the speaker granted. This came after the council sitting, which was meant to start at 10:00, had already been delayed by more than an hour after adjourning.

The meeting was set to reconvene at around 14:00.

This is the third attempt by the council to elect a mayor after two previous council meetings collapsed for various reasons without a vote being cast.



