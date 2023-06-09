1h ago

Cholera outbreak: ANC knew about need to maintain Rooiwal waste plant since 2004 - Tshwane mayor

Zintle Mahlati
City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.
  • Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the warning calls about the Rooiwal waste treatment plant came as far back as 2004. 
  • Brink was responding to accusations that the City of Tshwane had ignored warnings to refurbish the Rooiwal treatment plant. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Hammanskraal on Thursday.

The warning calls about the need to renovate the Rooiwal waste treatment plant came to the ANC-governed Tshwane government as far back as 2004, according to Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. It will now cost R4 billion to repair, he said on Friday. 

"It is very tempting to get into finger-pointing, but it will not get us the answers we want," Brink said.  

Brink was addressing the National Press Club on Friday - a day after he accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to Hammanskraal, which is in the midst of a cholera outbreak.

The president told residents there that the water quality in Hammanskraal was still not in perfect condition because the municipal leadership had ignored alerts from the national government to maintain the Rooiwal facility. 

"The national department told the municipality to maintain the waterworks, but they did not fix the waterworks; the national department even went to court to force the municipality, but they still did not listen, even to the court," Ramaphosa said. 

WATCH | Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Ramaphosa shocked by dilapidated Rooiwal waste treatment plant

Brink defended himself and the DA's coalition leadership in the City, saying the problems in Rooiwal were known as far back as 2004 when the ANC governed the metro. 

"The warnings came first in 2004, 2008 and again in 2011, but these calls for refurbishing Rooiwal were ignored," Brink said. 

He added that he did not want to dwell further into a political battle about who was to blame, but remained optimistic about the plan to fix Rooiwal by 2026.

The City will contribute R450 million, and the remainder of the R4 billion will be sourced through a loan. 

The ANC governed Tshwane until 2016 when the party lost its majority.

The DA came into governance from 2016 with a coalition government. Brink was a political official during former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga's time in office and said he had known at the time about the seriousness of fixing Rooiwal. 

He also spent time defending his governance methods.

The mayor said contrary to political attacks, he had spent more time addressing service delivery concerns in Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Mabopane, than in the suburbs where the DA receives the bulk of its support base. 

Brink said accusations that he had no desire to solve the dilapidated roads, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure system were false. 

READ | Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Ramaphosa shifts blame for water issues onto DA-run Tshwane

"I have not spent most of my time in the office, the suburbs, or where my party received most of the votes. In my past three months as mayor, I have spent more time in the areas of Soshanguve, Atteridgeville, Mabopane and Hammanskraal. I walked the dusty streets that have never been tarred. The lack of service delivery in Tshwane matches the decline in the City's revenue collection," he said. 

He said his budget had outlined over R50 million that would be spent on upgrading roads and sewerage systems in Soshaguve, Mabopane and Atteridgeville. He added that making sure supply chains methods were not corrupted was also key to ensuring that service delivery promises were delivered. 

He said critical managerial roles that were vacant for years would be filled to ensure a line of accountability was formed. 

Brink was elected earlier this year and has since faced a string of challenges in the metro, including electricity breakdowns and the cholera outbreak, which has killed 31 people.

