'Concerned' Ramaphosa breaks his silence on De Ruyter's bombshell allegations

Juniour Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.
GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally spoken out about the allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter regarding members of the Cabinet. 
  • De Ruyter accused two senior politicians of being part of cartels plundering the ailing power utility. 
  • Ramaphosa said he was perplexed as to why the former CEO would resort to making the allegations in the media and not go to law enforcement.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday broke his silence on the remarks made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who accused senior politicians of being part of cartels plundering the ailing power utility. 

Ramaphosa told journalists that his administration was “most concerned” by De Ruyter’s allegations and he urged him to approach law enforcement institutions and properly ventilate his concerns. 

"With the information he purports to have, there are independent institutions where there will be no form of interference, where there will not be any form of diversion, blockage or any form of sabotage," the president said.

“Those are the types of institutions that he should have trusted. I have a great deal of faith and trust in those institutions and once the complaints are lodged, they have the full capability to investigate.”  

Ramaphosa was addressing the media during a state visit by his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni, on Tuesday afternoon.

He questioned why De Ruyter, “being a person at a level of general CEO”, did not report the matter to law enforcement institutions who “are armed with resources to investigate his claims”. 

Ramaphosa reiterated that if any citizen had “any type of information of whatsoever nature that uncovers malfeasance, they ought to go to our law enforcement institutions".  

The now-former Eskom CEO made bombshell allegations implicating senior politicians in corruption which he alleged was at the root of the problems at the power utility.

De Ruyter was being interviewed on e.tv's My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, where he outlined what he believed to be the root causes of Eskom’s ongoing struggle with corruption and poor performance.

