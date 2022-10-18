1h ago

add bookmark

Correctional services dept responds to Sisulu's claims that John Block was treated unfairly

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • Lindiwe Sisulu alleged that John Block was denied early parole in favour of sexual offenders. 
  • Sisulu also claimed she was denied a chance to visit Block in prison. 
  • The correctional services department denied Sisulu's claims, saying Block was not entitled to special treatment.

Following allegations made by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, in defence of John Block, the correctional services department said the law required that all prison inmates should be treated equally, despite their proximity to specific leaders.

Block is the former chairperson of the Northern Cape ANC.

Sisulu alleged that Block, convicted of corruption, was denied an early release during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in favour of foreign nationals and sexual offenders. 

Sisulu accused the government of denying Block, and herself, legal rights when she was apparently denied an opportunity to visit him on Tuesday. 

Block was convicted of corruption and handed a 15-year sentence for using his political influence to solicit bribes while serving as a Northern Cape provincial official. 

His appeals ended at the Constitutional Court, where his final appeal was dismissed, leading to the start of his prison sentence in 2018. 

READ | Former Northern Cape MEC John Block starts 15-year prison sentence

During an impromptu media briefing in the Northern Cape on Tuesday, Sisulu painted Block as a political hero and a victim of injustice.

The ANC presidential hopeful said she was assured she would be able to see Block on Tuesday and made the journey to the Northern Cape only to be stopped from entering the facility. 

"We have learned with shock that the prison won't allow us to see him. Block has been in prison for some time. We made the application to come to see him. It is my right to have access to him, and the Constitution allows that," she said. 

KIMBERLEY, SOUTH AFRICA ? OCTOBER 14: ANC Northern
John Block.

Allan Boesak, a struggle activist and priest, who planned to pray for Block during the visit, alleged that Sisulu was a victim of political mischief.

The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said no prisoner was entitled to special treatment. 

He said Sisulu, like any ordinary citizen, had to make a booking before visiting a prison. 

"The Correctional Services Act calls for inmates to be treated equally. It will be unfortunate if some are treated differently due to their proximity to certain leaders and prominent people in society. DCS is a security department, hence the need to implement and follow procedures as prescribed.

READ | 'She can't get away with it' - ANC NEC hears calls for Sisulu to face integrity commission

"There is nothing in law prohibiting ministers from visiting inmates. However, it has to be stated that the same procedures meant for public members apply equally to the Executive and people who may want to provide spiritual support, Nxumalo said. 

Sisulu alleged that Block was on the list of early-release prisoners, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but his name was removed.

She said Block, convicted of fraud, was denied release in favour of convicted rapists. 

"Nobody disclosed reasons why his name was removed from the parole list. Instead, several people, some of them sexual offenders, were allowed to go on parole. An offender was convicted of rape, and he took John Block's space on parole.  

But Nxumalo said Sisulu's allegations about rapists released on Covid-19 parole were inaccurate. 

He said Block did not meet the criteria for early release and was not removed from it unfairly. 

"There were enquiries on inmate John Block being on the list of those who were granted parole, and it was clarified that he was never on the list as he did not meet the stipulated criteria. 

"It is also critical to highlight that, under the Covid-19 Parole Dispensation and Special Remission of Sentences, specific categories of inmates who committed crimes, including murder, sexual assault, child abuse, high treason, sabotage and terrorism, were excluded. Therefore, utterances insinuating that a rapist was released on parole under the Covid-19 Parole Dispensation are wholly unfounded and unfortunate," Nxumalo said. 

"We remain committed to enforce the Correctional Services Act without any fear or favour. We will treat all visitors and inmates equally without any undue influence."

Sisulu said being denied visiting Block vindicated her controversial opinion piece written earlier this year, in which she attacked the Constitution and the judiciary. 

She faced widespread criticism for this opinion piece and has continued to defend it. 

Sisulu is in the ANC's presidential race in December. She did not speak about her campaign.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of correctional servicesjohn blocklindiwe sisulunorthern capecrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3028 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7506 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 154 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6802 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.89
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,652.67
+0.1%
Silver
18.72
+0.3%
Palladium
2,020.00
+1.1%
Platinum
913.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,829
+0.3%
All Share
66,351
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,416
-0.8%
Industrial 25
80,979
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,668
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

14h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

14h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo