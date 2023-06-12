57m ago

DA lures former ANC branch secretary and 100 others in Pietermaritzburg

Soyiso Maliti
DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers welcomes more than 100 ANC members in Pietermaritzburg. Rodgers is pictured with former ANC councillor, Thami Sithole.
  • The DA says it is gnawing away at ANC support at grassroots level.
  • Thami Sithole and more than 100 others ditched the ANC for the DA.
  • The DA plans to announce 60 more ANC members on 1 July. 

The leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, and Msunduzi councillors welcomed more than 100 former ANC members to the party at the weekend.

It includes a former ANC councillor, Thami Sithole, who was previously the branch secretary in the Moses Mabhida region. 

Rodgers said it boosted the party's quest to wrestle the province from the ANC, via a cooperation plan with the IFP, in the 2024 general elections. 

"The ANC has systematically collapsed the Msunduzi municipality. With a proven track record, the DA is the only alternative that can save this municipality," Rodgers said. 

"More and more South Africans are uniting behind the DA and rejecting the uncaring government of the ANC." 

READ | DA says it is 'days away from signing a service delivery pact' with IFP

The IFP and the DA have been plotting to dethrone the ANC in the province amid several governance issues.

The two parties recently agreed to terms on a "service delivery pact", and the relationship has developed into a "cooperation agreement".

"It's a sign of change and people are seeing the possibility of change in 2024, with the cooperation of the IFP and the DA," Rodgers told News24.

He has scheduled a meeting with community and traditional leaders in Table Mountain, outside Pietermaritzburg, during which the party was expected to announce another 60 more ANC members.  

Sithole, who had been an ANC councillor from 2016 to 2021, said: 

We joined the DA because - as the majority in Ward 17 - we were advised by community members that the DA is the only option as the ANC didn't deliver its promise.

He said they studied the DA's constitution and made the decision. 

"Where the DA has been given an opportunity to lead, they tend to lead well. We've seen it in the uMngeni Local Municipality as well as the Western Cape governments," said Sithole.

"As a person who believes that we should put people first, I had to consider a lot of things. But it was the people who were showing the way. That made it easy for me."

