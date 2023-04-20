9h ago

Share

DA seeks copy of SA's Gupta extradition request to ensure history isn't repeated

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Glynnis Breytenbach wants to study South Africa's Gupta extradition request.
Glynnis Breytenbach wants to study South Africa's Gupta extradition request.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach is seeking to help prosecution officials ensure that history is not repeated when they submit an extradition request for Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh.
  • The party has asked for a copy of South Africa's extradition request.
  • The National Prosecuting Authority is still waiting for the details on United Arab Emirates judiciary's reasons for denying the extradition application.

In the hope of ensuring that history is not repeated, the DA's justice and constitutional development spokesperson, Glynnis Breytenbach, has asked for a copy of the country's request for the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta. 

Breytenbach told News24 their request for the documents was not to challenge them or be malicious but rather to try and assist. 

She said: "I want to read it; I know about the extradition. If something was done wrong, we can fix it. [It's] not to punish anyone, not to humiliate anybody. I mean, we all want the Guptas back.

"If there were some conditions not met, [we must ensure] that we don't make the same mistake again in the future because, no doubt again, we will have to apply for an extradition in whatever country they now find themselves in."

READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

In a statement released on Monday, Breytenbach said the DA would write to National Director of the Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to obtain a copy of the extradition application. 

Early this month, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola revealed that a request to have the Gupta brothers extradited from the United Arab Emirates had been dismissed. 

Gupta brothers
Gupta brothers Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta.
Getty Images PHOTO: Getty Images

South Africa only found out this month but the decision was already made in February. 

She elaborated in the statement that the party also sought to understand why UAE officials took six weeks to communicate the final decision to Lamola and senior prosecution officials. 

"We will also be seeking to understand why communication between the UAE authorities broke down to the point that the outcome of the extradition application was only communicated via a diplomatic note almost two months after the hearing took place on 13 February 2023."

READ | SA and UAE blame each other for Gupta extradition failure - but who's telling the truth?

Breytenbach said there was nothing to achieve from possibly acquiring the forms because "the extradition application had failed, the Guptas have been set free."

She added:

Who knows where they are in the world? They're certainly not in the United Arabs Emirates anymore.

News24 previously reported that the UAE judiciary had advised South African officials to prepare a new request if they wanted to extradite the Guptas.

The National Prosecuting Authority is still waiting for an explanation for the rejection of its Gupta extradition request and for the delay.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
danpagupta brothersglynnis breytenbachuaepoliticscrime and courtsstate capture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think may still be criminally charged in connection with the Thabo Bester prison escape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Some shady G4S higher-ups
43% - 763 votes
Dr Nandipha's clued-up friends
15% - 267 votes
Those who arranged fake documents
42% - 744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.41
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.76
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,093.14
+1.0%
Palladium
1,589.95
-0.6%
Gold
2,005.01
+0.5%
Silver
25.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.12
-2.0%
Top 40
73,284
+0.1%
All Share
78,883
+0.1%
Resource 10
71,913
-0.2%
Industrial 25
106,035
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,543
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo