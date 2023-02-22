DA to request access to Eskom documents to identify ANC MP allegedly involved in corruption

DA leader John Steenhuisen plans to submit a Promotion of Access to Information request to access documents that allegedly disclose the ANC's involvement in the "looting and downfall" of Eskom.

Steenhuisen alleged that an ANC MP was involved.

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told eTV that a Cabinet minister was not surprised when he mentioned that a politician was involved in corruption at Eskom.

The DA is on a mission to unveil the identity of an ANC MP who was allegedly involved in the "looting and downfall" of Eskom.

In a statement on Wednesday, party leader John Steenhuisen outlined the DA's plan to submit a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) request for access to Eskom documents.

"The DA's PAIA request will compel Eskom management to not only make public the name of the senior ANC politician concerned but to hand over all information and evidence at their disposal regarding the ANC's involvement in corruption at Eskom," he said.

Steenhuisen referred to a recent interview eTV's Annika Larsen had with outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter in which he said he had told a Cabinet minister that a "high-level politician" from the ANC was allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom.

De Ruyter told Larsen that the minister was not surprised by the information and that he responded:

I guess it was inevitable that this would come out anyway.

Steenhuisen said the documents would disclose the party's involvement in bringing Eskom to its knees.

"[We] will use every means at our disposal to get to the bottom of the criminal ANC syndicate behind Eskom corruption," he said.

The party called on Eskom to comply "so that the people of South Africa may finally know the full truth".

Steenhuisen said the information would expose the ANC and hold it accountable for the state of the utility, which is being crippled by R200-billion debt.

"Should this information be verified through our PAIA request, De Ruyter's revelations will provide incontrovertible proof that the ANC stands as accused number one for the collapse of the South African electricity system and the suffering this inflicts on the 60 million people of this country," he added.