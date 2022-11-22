David Mabuza was off to Russia when convoy was involved in deadly crash

David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in an accident on Sunday, leaving a police officer dead and two others injured.

At the time of the crash, Mabuza was being transported to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from his home in Mpumalanga.

News24 has been informed by reliable sources Mabuza was on his way to boarding a commercial flight to Russia.

Mabuza, accompanied by two protectors, continued onward to catch a commercial flight from OR Tambo International Airport, said two sources with inside knowledge of the matter.

It is understood Mabuza's four-day Russian trip was in his personal capacity and part of his frequent travels for medical treatment. It is unclear if the deputy president was unwell.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a state visit to London, appointed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to act as president in his and Mabuza's absence, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told News24 on Monday.

An accident report on Sunday's crash, seen by News24, detailed that at 10:30 the motorcade transported Mabuza from Barberton in Mpumalanga - where he resides - to OR Tambo.



"The vehicle tyre busted, and the state vehicle rolled out of the road hauled at the farm [sic]," the report read.

The report noted a warrant officer, whose name has not been revealed, died.

A captain and another warrant officer in the Presidential Protection Unit sustained injuries and were hospitalised in Middleburg.

This is the second accident involving Mabuza's official motorcade, with an accident reported in July. It occurred on the N1 in Midrand, but Mabuza was not present in any of the vehicles during the incident.

Official government trips

A well-placed source in the Presidential Protection Unit told News24 concerns were raised about the frequent road trips to transport the deputy president between his home in Baberton and Gauteng for work.

It is understood budget cuts in the SA Defence Force (SANDF) and the under-servicing of helicopters meant the Mabuza could not be airlifted for the journey - as per police protocol.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told News24: "SAPS/officials of the principals will arrange the transport, and if they require SANDF those officials certainly approach the SANDF."

Dlamini did not comment on the lack of funding for air travel for Mabuza.

During a question-and-answer session in Parliament in March, Mabuza said there was nothing sinister about his trips to Russia.

"Firstly, we must remove this suspicion about myself going to Russia. It's purely a medical, a medical process. Purely. Purely a medical process.

"There is nothing sinister, there is nothing hidden. From here, I go to the hospital. And from the hospital, I come back. Okay. I'm sure honourable members will respect the choice of an individual [to go to] a hospital, to choose," he told MPs.

In March, Defence Minister Thandi Modise also told Parliament the SA Air Force was not responsible for Mabuza's trips to Russia.

At the time, Mabuza's office also maintained he undertook the trip using a commercial flight which was paid for by himself, including the medical costs.

Failed ANC deputy presidency bid

Meanwhile, Mabuza has not emerged in any leadership slates ahead of the ANC's national conference, signifying the possible end of his political career.

The deputy president also failed to emerge in any of the preferred leadership pronouncements made by ANC provinces ahead of this year's nomination process.

His only salvation would be a nomination from the floor, which would need 25% of conference delegate support.

The deputy presidency position is being contested by current ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and ANC national executive committee members Ronald Lamola and Mmamoloko Kuybayi.



