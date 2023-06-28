1h ago

Share

Deputy President Paul Mashatile to oversee coalition stability meeting with opposition political parties

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Parliament.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Parliament.
PHOTO: Presidency/Twitter
  • Deputy President Paul Mashatile has issued an invitation to political parties represented in Parliament to attend a coalition framework meeting. 
  • Mashatile says the meeting will deal with the legislative framework for coalition governance. 
  • The DA and the UDM have indicated they will attend the meeting to be held this Friday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will meet with opposition political parties represented in Parliament for legislative discussions to help stabilise coalition governments that have wreaked havoc in the country's hung municipalities. 

The DA and the UDM have confirmed they will attend the meeting slated for Friday. 

Other political parties likely to attend the meeting are the EFF, ATM and the ANC. 

The 2021 municipal elections saw a record number of hung municipalities left with no majority.

The ANC had more seats in these councils, but the party was forced to negotiate to meet the majority to govern.

The DA had also used its council numbers to form coalitions with political parties, including the Freedom Front Plus, Cope, ActionSA and the ACDP. This grouping governed in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but these councils saw instability caused mainly by political shifts and desires by the ANC and the DA to govern.

The coalitions have been complicated by allegations about an obsession with positions rather than service delivery. 

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane have seen more than five motions of no-confidence votes submitted against mayors and speakers. 

Legislative solutions are paramount to balance political power and a steady stream of service delivery for citizens. 

READ | Coalitions have seen parties 'fight for the spoils', says Mashatile as legislation is mooted

The DA and the ANC have been vocal about the need for coalition legislation.

The turmoil seen at the municipal level has raised fears that the same scenario could play out at a national level. 

The ANC is expected to face its toughest election in 2024, and some elections experts have predicted the party could receive below 50% in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

Last month, Mashatile told Parliament that dialogue was needed and its focus should include the need for stable good governance. 

The discussion on a legal framework for coalitions will be challenging based on proposals touted by the biggest parties, the ANC and the DA. 

The most controversial of these was legislating that the party with the biggest majority in a coalition would get to lead the government. 

READ | 1% electoral threshold mooted to bring stability to local government

Another proposal spoke to introducing a 1% threshold of political party representation. This would limit how many political parties could qualify for representation in legislatures, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said in May.

These two proposals would likely not favour smaller political parties such as the UDM and African Transformation Movement.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said these suggestions were gatekeeping initiatives by the ANC and the DA to protect their dominance.

He would also be unwilling to support limiting motions of no-confidence votes and introducing a threshold. 

"We must regulate coalitions because it is a new thing, especially if it will also be the case at the national level. On local government, the law says you must have a government within 14 days; that is not enough time. You must give a party at least three to six months to negotiate with others," Holomisa said.  

"Limiting the motion of no confidence votes will go against democracy. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancudmeffbantu holomisapaul mashatilepolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a holidaymaker, would you still visit Durban despite several sewage-related beach closures?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there are other attractions
11% - 279 votes
No, the situation is off-putting
89% - 2311 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.58
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.37
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
912.35
+0.1%
Palladium
1,250.14
-1.8%
Gold
1,912.86
-0.0%
Silver
22.80
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.26
-2.7%
Top 40
69,603
+0.4%
All Share
74,831
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,814
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,307
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,733
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

11h ago

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

11h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo