Dlamini and Cele exchange insults at SONA debate over alleged assassination plot

Police Minister Bheki Cele denied claims by the EFF that he told them about an alleged assassination attempt by the IFP.

Dlamini called Cele a "coward" who feared the IFP.

Cele claimed that Dlamini invited him to a meeting before the State of the Nation Address to "beg" him to confirm the assassination allegations.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini lashed out at Police Minister Bheki Cele, calling him a "coward" in a heated exchange of words on day one of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate.

On Tuesday, Cele began his speech by denying the EFF's claims that he had told the party about an attempt to assassinate Dlamini.

According to Cele, Dlamini organised a meeting with him in Cape Town before the SONA.

"[On] Wednesday before the SONA, I had a long meeting with the secretary-general of the EFF in my house. A very long meeting with him. He was there to urge me and beg me to confirm [that I had said that the] IFP will kill him, and when I refused, he promised me that life would be difficult for me," said Cele.

Cele said he told EFF leader Julius Malema that the allegations were false.

"So, president of EFF, you were lied to. You must be angry, but not with me. It's not me who lied to you. Who [told] you to come onto national TV to tell the world the wrong thing? It wasn't me. You go and correct it with the SG [secretary-general]. I spent 47 minutes with him, and then I refused," Cele said.

Dlamini, however, objected, saying that the police minister was a "coward" who initiated the interaction.

"He proposed to let us meet in Cape Town. So, if he is scared of the IFP, he must not use my name; he is a coward," said Dlamini.

Dlamini insisted that Cele had called him about the alleged plot to assassinate him.

"Let me address this coward of the ANC. The question he should be responding to is: did he not call me on Saturday? He called me, not the other way around, and his call was very clear," said Dlamini.

The EFF stated that Cele informed them of the alleged plot by the IFP to assassinate Dlamini.

News24 previously reported that IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa denied these claims and described them as “sensationalist, unsubstantiated and fabricated,” and called on Cele to clarify them.