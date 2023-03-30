EFF, ANC no-confidence motion sees DA's Tania Campbell removed as Ekurhuleni mayor

The DA's Tania Campbell was on Thursday removed as the mayor of Ekurhuleni.

The ANC and the EFF described her leadership of the metro as a "failure".

A total of 126 councillors voted in support of her removal.

Tania Campbell has been removed as the mayor of Ekurhuleni via a no-confidence motion.



On Thursday, Campbell was voted out by 126 votes in support of the motion, with 91 votes against. The ANC and the EFF, and a group of smaller political parties, brought the motion and supported its adoption.

The ANC described Campbell's leadership as a "serious error of judgement".

The EFF and the ANC described Campbell as a "failed" mayor, who oversaw the decline of service delivery in Ekurhuleni.

This was Campbell's second removal from office after her first removal in October 2022.

Campbell's removal was followed by a swift election process for a new mayor after the council Speaker, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, an EFF councillor, declared a vacancy.

AIC councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana and Campbell were nominated for the position as Ekurhuleni mayor.

Campbell and Ngodwana contested for the position as voting got under way in Ekurhuleni on Thursday evening.

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA was expected to preside over the election of the new mayor.

Campbell's removal was made easy because the DA coalition governed the metro with a minority.

The DA governed with the support of the IFP, Freedom Front Plus and the ACDP.

The council dynamics had long challenged the DA coalition's metro governance and contributed to a souring relationship with its former partner in the city, ActionSA.

ActionSA councillors voted to keep Campbell in office to fend off the EFF and the ANC, but the party was not in a coalition with the DA in Ekurhuleni.



A partnership between the ANC and the EFF in Ekurhuleni means a majority for the two parties, while smaller political parties will likely aid in the council.

The ANC and EFF made a similar move in Johannesburg, though it failed in Tshwane, and used minority party councillors as mayors.

At the same time, they divided up mayoral committee roles in the Johannesburg municipalities among themselves.



