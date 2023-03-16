1h ago

EFF shutdown: South Africans 'will be protected' - defence minister says SANDF 'on standby'

  • The SA National Defence Force is on standby for possible violence emanating from the EFF's planned shutdown on Monday.
  • The EFF is organising nationwide marches to protest load shedding and to call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Ministers in the security cluster have vowed to stop the EFF from intimidating those who do not take part in its protest.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be on standby to assist the police to deal with any violence that may arise from the EFF's planned countrywide shutdown on Monday.

On Thursday, ministers in the government's security cluster briefed journalists at a media conference on the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.

Asked if the SANDF would be deployed in affected areas, Defence Minister Thandi Modise said: "We are on standby. There is capacity, and South Africans, they will be protected and not be violated."

She also said one weakness for the security cluster was that people were allowed to use social media to plan riots and intimidate others.

"This time we will not let it go. That is a weakness that we will accept," she said.

The EFF is organising nationwide marches to protest against load shedding on Monday and will call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The party has vowed to shut down the entire country.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said government lauded residents and businesses who refused to be intimidated or bullied. He gave the assurance that all citizens and their property would be protected.

"We also want to caution against the spreading of messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence. This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest."

Thandi Modise speaks while holding hand up to forehead
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.
City Press Deon Raath

"The majority of communities and various sectors of society, including Santaco, National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call," Cele said.

According to Cele, the situation will be closely monitored throughout the country, and officers will act swiftly against any threats or disruptions.

"There will be high police visibility. Our law enforcement agencies through the NatJoints (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure) will ensure multidisciplinary deployments, and the necessary contingency plans are already in place. The NatJoints will be briefing the nation on its plans for the planned protest," he said.

Cele emphasised that all government services would be available as normal.

"Heads of government departments and accounting officers in the public service will continue to ensure that our citizens receive the services they expect from their government. We encourage our communities to report any form of criminality and intimidation to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number," he said.

Cele said Monday would be a normal working day for all citizens.

"We assure every citizen that they must and should go on with their business as usual without any fear from anyone. The security cluster is fully prepared and will deal with any disruption caused by this protest action," he said.


