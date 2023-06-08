1h ago

Share

Electricity minister tells Cabinet why load shedding has recently been reduced

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there has recently been a reduction in load shedding.
  • It was due to improved power station management and operations.
  • Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media after a Cabinet meeting.

Significant gains have been made in the management of power stations and operations, resulting in Eskom overcoming the need to burn diesel.

It has significantly reduced load shedding.

This was according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who briefed the media on Thursday following a Cabinet meeting held the previous day.

She said Cabinet received a report from Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, which detailed the recent gains made by Eskom with regard to the management of its power stations and operations.

"This overcame the need for Eskom to burn diesel this past weekend and avoid load shedding," said Ntshavheni.

READ | 'Major' Chinese aid on its way to curb load shedding impact on key services - Ramokgopa

She added that Cabinet welcomed the recent deliberations by Ramokgopa and Mozambique's Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, Carlos Zacarias, to secure additional power from that country to support the national grid.

"In the immediate term, Mozambique can provide 80MW and a further 1 000MW over the medium-term," said Ntshavheni.

Despite this, Ntshavheni said the government was still urging citizens to save electricity, given the increased demand in winter.

"Cabinet continues to urge South Africans to support the Winter Demand Management campaign, to save electricity, to reduce the strain on the national grid and help lower load shedding stages this winter," said Ntshavheni.

Last week, Ramokgopa warned that the government would be ramping up Demand Side Management (DSM) programmes as part of measures to prevent load shedding from exceeding Stage 6.

He was presenting an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

READ | We can slash one stage of load shedding by saving power: Govt's big demand management drive

Ramokgopa said the government was working tirelessly to avert a worst-case scenario by implementing the first phase of the DSM plan until August, with a focus on "surviving winter".

Explaining the DSM strategy, he said electricity utilities used it to control demand by encouraging consumers to modify their level and pattern of electricity usage.

According to the electricity minister, this typically included monetary incentives to encourage consumers to buy energy-efficient equipment, or to lower prices if they agree to reduce usage during peak times of demand.

"Necom will run an aggressive DSM campaign aimed at reducing demand on the grid. It is possible to reduce demand by 1 000MW and reduce load shedding by one stage through simple measures," said Ramokgopa.

He said the government was urging electricity consumers to set inverters and batteries to charge from the grid during the night, so as to avoid increasing demand at peak times, which were in the morning and evening.

"Inverter charging can add up to 1 400MW of excess demand, or more than one load shedding stage when the grid is already constrained," he said.

Ntshavheni announced that Ramokgopa would brief the media on Friday.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khumbudzo ntshavhenikgosientsho ramokgopaparliamentpoliticsload shedding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Cape Forum will succeed in its court bid to restructure policing powers in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nope, they don't stand a chance
26% - 153 votes
Yes, their efforts will pay off
13% - 74 votes
It's a long shot, but it's worth a try
61% - 360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.85
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.66
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.33
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.66
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
1,009.11
-1.2%
Palladium
1,365.87
-2.1%
Gold
1,967.49
+1.4%
Silver
24.26
+3.5%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,696
-0.2%
All Share
77,015
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,197
-1.5%
Industrial 25
103,427
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,546
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

9h ago

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo