55m ago

Share

'Era of delivering': Lesufi deploys 4 000 'crime prevention wardens' onto Gauteng streets

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
GautengGov/Twitter
  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the deployment of 4 000 crime prevention wardens.
  • The provincial government will conduct a second round of recruitment to add to the crime-fighting unit later this year.
  • Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremani said the wardens were adequately trained.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced that 4 000 crime prevention wardens will take to the streets, starting on 1 May, to protect residents and fight crime within townships, informal settlements and hostels.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he announced that the much-anticipated Crime Busting Unit had its "own limitations", but that the wardens would graduate on Sunday.

Lesufi said the government had stepped into an "era of delivering" on the targets he had set when he took office in September 2022 and during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in February.

In his address, Lesufi, said the province would now install CCTV fitted with facial recognition, e-panic buttons, and legal guns chipped with trackers to identify and locate firearms should they be stolen. 

At the briefing, he added that "suburbs, townships, businesses, schools, and other public places" would be connected with hi-tech face and car recognition CCTV by next month. 

So far, 6 000 e-panic buttons had been distributed to community patrollers who had tested the their efficiency. 

The panic buttons would also be integrated into fixed poles with CCTV, Lesufi said, adding that the department had received numerous proposals for the introduction of a phone app with a panic button to alert private security. 

Editorial | Corruption at Eskom is rife. A dirty dossier won't stop it

"We will arm our residents with panic buttons that will be linked to our law enforcement agencies. These panic buttons will also be linked to our CCTVs and our new state-of-the-art integrated command centre.

"Whenever they feel threatened, every resident will press the button, and it will register at the office of our law enforcement agencies."

Lesufi said that the training of the wardens was an ongoing process. 

Responding to a question by News24 on what the training of the wardens entailed, he said: "They got all the necessary training that was needed. I can take you through the areas of training they went through: respect for human rights, efficiency, responsiveness, integrity, and honesty. We are mainly releasing them to provide all the necessary support to the law enforcement agencies."

The unit will launch a new recruitment process to reach the proposed 6 000 wardens. 

The four-month-long process targeted at Gauteng residents was intended to tackle crime which had crippled communities throughout the province, as well as reduce youth unemployment, said Lesufi. 

He added that the recruitment programme consisted of verifying the applicants' nationality with the assistance of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The verification of matric certificates and vetting criminal records was also conducted, along with confirming if they resided in Gauteng, reducing the number of applicants significantly. 

READ | Panyaza Lesufi's plan to save Gauteng citizens from 'criminals that play God with our lives'

Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremani said they were well-equipped and trained to handle crime. 

"They have done the constitutional law, as well as your criminal law, your Criminal Procedure Act, and most importantly, they will be declared as peace officers in terms of Section 334 because that specifically empowers them to deal with any kind of crime," he said.

Two of the 4 000 wardens present at the briefing, Ntokozo Ngobane and Brandon Peterson, said their reasons for joining were due to unemployment and a desire to protect their communities. 

Peterson said that the training had been intense, but had helped him work under pressure and enabled him to provide financial security and a safe environment for his children and family. 

"It was very hard, I will not lie. It was very hard, it was intense. My mindset changed. I am more disciplined now and respectful. I am now more eager; I am ready to hit the streets. I am ready to make my community a safe environment." 

Lesufi urged the wardens to "work glove in hand" with the police and community to utilise their position for the good of the residents, rather than their own needs and desires, and contributing to existing corruption. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsservice deliverypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1385 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 240 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 1736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.99
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.19
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
1,070.08
+0.5%
Palladium
1,518.39
+1.6%
Gold
1,991.42
+0.2%
Silver
25.04
+0.4%
Brent Crude
78.37
+0.9%
Top 40
72,583
+0.1%
All Share
78,218
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,000
-0.0%
Industrial 25
106,037
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,695
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo