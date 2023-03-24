39m ago

FACT CHECK | Potholes aplenty in North West, contrary to Premier Bushy Maape's claims

Zintle Mahlathi
Residents told News24 the potholes were a regular feature in the streets of North West province.
Zintle Mahlathi/News24
  • North West Premier Bushy Maape proclaimed during the SONA debate in Parliament that his province didn't have potholes.
  • But the testimony of Rustenburg residents and evidence collected by News24 indicate that North West has many potholes.
  • Lebone Street, which leads to a local stadium, has potholes so big that riverbeds have formed.

Contrary to claims by North West Premier Bushy Maape that there are no potholes in his province, evidence shows that there are many potholes.

On 15 February, during the State of the Nation Address debate, Maape told Parliament that he frequently drove across North West and that he hadn't seen potholes.

"You know, there are people who sometimes proclaim there are no roads in the North West. They proclaim that there are no roads. But I'm the one who uses those roads more than any other person. I travel from Mafikeng to Rustenburg; I travel from Mafikeng to Klerksdorp; I travel from Mafikeng to Schweizer-Reneke; I travel from Mafikeng to Madibogo, and I don't hit any potholes," Maape told parliamentarians.

He briefly touched on road projects in the province but boasted about perfect roads.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will witness the potholes on Friday as he visits the Rustenburg area to celebrate World Tuberculosis Day. The event is being held at Tlhabane Stadium and will be attended by health and government officials.

For the hundreds of vehicles expected to transport guests to the stadium, drivers will need to manoeuvre massive potholes on Lebone Street, which leads to the stadium in Rustenburg.

The potholes seen by News24 were big and caused traffic build-up as vehicles took turns trying to bypass the water, rocks and rubble.

Residents told News24 the potholes were a regular feature, had been building up for months and caused riverbeds after the rain. They estimated that the street had been riddled with potholes for the past four years and blamed this on politicians and corruption.

"They take the money but don't fix the road. It's the politics of this place," a young resident working as a car guard for the World TB event told News24.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will witness the potholes on Friday as he visits the Rustenburg area.
potholes in north west
North West Premier Bushy Maape previously told Parliament that he hadn't seen potholes.
News24 PHOTO: Zintle Mahlathi/News24

Maape was largely criticised for his comments in Parliament, especially by opposition political parties, including the DA and the EFF.

During Maape's State of the Province Address, the EFF in North West demanded that he apologise for lying in Parliament.

Maape did not do so and, instead, EFF members of the provincial legislature were kicked out of the event.



