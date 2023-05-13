Flying solo: Cyril Ramaphosa without key economic, international advisors amid Russia arms scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is working without key members of his advisory team.

His economic advisor, Trudi Makhaya, did not have her five-year term renewed and a replacement is being sought.

Ramaphosa is also without an advisor on international relations, and his political advisor, Steyn Speed, is working remotely from Germany.

While South Africa finds itself at the centre of controversial allegations that it supplied arms to Russia in the middle of a war against Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa is working without key economic and international advisors.

His legal advisor, Nokukhanya Jele, works on a part-time basis while serving as an advisor to the United Nations.

Other vacancies in the president's advisory team include the international advisory role, which Maropene Ramokgopa held. Ramokgopa has since been appointed a member of Parliament and as Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The economic advisory role was held for five years by Trudi Makhaya, who left on 30 April.

On the other hand, Bejani Chauke, who served the president as a political advisor, no longer holds the role and serves the Presidency voluntarily as a special envoy for strategic relations and investments.

READ | President's man no more: Bejani Chauke quits as Ramaphosa advisor to work for free in the Presidency

On Saturday, the president's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said another political advisor, Steyn Speed, was working remotely from Germany due to family commitments.

Questions have been raised around the vacancies in Ramaphosa's office, especially with Jele's secondment as an advisor on racism to the United Nations.

Jele's role is crucial for the president and provides him with legal advice for his official duties.

Magwenya said Jele was still working for the Presidency and was only working on advising advocate Mojanku Gumbi one day a week until the end of December 2023.

According to Magwenya, the UN secondment was not unusual, despite rumours that she was keen on leaving her legal advisory role in the Presidency.

"This level of appointment serves as a donation or secondment from the South African government to the United Nations of Adv Jele's time as an expert in the relevant field work required. It is limited to one day a week until December 2023.

"It is common global practice for countries to second their personnel to the United Nations. The secondment bears no costs to the Presidency. She continues to perform her role as legal adviser to the president," Magwenya said.

READ | SA needs a sustainable way to deal with its debt, says Ramaphosa advisor Trudi Makhaya

The Presidency also dismissed allegations of tense relations between the president's chief of staff, Roshene Singh, and the director-general, Phindile Baleni.

"The two officials enjoy a positive, constructive and warm working relationship. The Presidency similarly dismisses claims that Baleni is considering leaving her position as director-general. Baleni recently had her contract extended by another five years and has indicated her firm intention to serve out her contract," Magwenya said.

When a new economic advisor will be appointed is still being determined.

However, Magwenya said a process was under way.

US ambassador Reuben Brigety alleged on Thursday that South Africa had secretly shipped arms to Russia on the Lady R cargo vessel that docked at Simon's Town naval base in December last year.



